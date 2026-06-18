New York, NY, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donald Webbe Awarded Richard Adams Leadership Award by Fiver Children’s Foundation

South Street Securities Holdings Inc. proudly congratulates Donald Webbe, recipient of the Richard Adams Leadership Award, presented at the Fiver Children’s Foundation 2026 Annual Benefit held on May 14, 2026 in New York City.

The Richard Adams Leadership Award recognizes individuals whose commitment, service and leadership have made a lasting impact on the lives of young people. Through his longstanding support of Fiver Children’s Foundation (“Fiver”), Donald has helped expand opportunities for youth across New York, ensuring they have access to the resources, mentorship and experiences needed to succeed well beyond childhood.

“25 years ago, a small group of traders left Citibank with a dream of starting their own firm. One of those individuals was Donald Webbe,” said Jim Roper, Board Chair of Fiver Children’s Foundation. “Today that firm, South Street Securities, is a successful financial services company with multiple business lines. But at the core of the business, I would say in their DNA, is a strong sense of giving back.”

The 2026 Benefit celebrated Fiver’s mission of empowering youth through its unique ten-year commitment to each child. By providing year-round and summer programming, mentoring, leadership development opportunities and a strong support network, Fiver helps young people from systematically under-resourced communities build confidence, resilience and the skills necessary to create positive futures.

“South Street Securities is my current village. I view the Fiver organization as a village as well. The adage that it takes a village to raise a child is displayed at Fiver in a very special way. That is the reason why, once you’re a Fiver village member in any capacity, you’re a Fiver villager for life,” said Donald Webbe in his acceptance remarks.

This event raised more than $1.5 million, surpassing its $1.2 million fundraising goal. Nearly 500 guests gathered to celebrate the organization’s mission under the theme, “Once a Fiver, Always a Fiver,” reflecting the lasting impact of community and paying it forward.

“To have a place where they can focus on their future with intent is very important,” said Webbe in Fiver’s 2026 explainer video, available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8v-j8pfCCWU.

For more information about Fiver Children’s Foundation and its mission to empower youth, visit fiver.org.

About Donald Webbe

Mr. Webbe joined South Street Securities Holdings, Inc. in June 2001 as the Head of Operations. He is currently the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of South Street Securities LLC, responsible for the company’s Operations and Technology departments. Mr. Webbe also serves as President of Matrix Applications LLC, a financial technology company, overseeing the technology infrastructure, system support, operations and software development. In addition, Mr. Webbe is as a Board Member of AmeriVet Securities, Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned broker-dealer (SDVOB).

Prior to joining South Street Securities Holdings Inc., Mr. Webbe worked at Citigroup from 1986 until 2001. As a Vice President at Citigroup, he was responsible for a range of middle and back-office functions. His role included oversight of finance, funding, futures and emerging markets operations for both domestic and international settlement. He was integral to several highly sophisticated securitization projects and had extensive interaction with foreign exchange and derivatives operations. Mr. Webbe is FINRA Series 7, 27 and 63 registered.

About Fiver Children’s Foundation

Founded in 1998 by Tom Tucker, now Chairperson Emeritus of the Board, Fiver Children’s Foundation began as a summer camp on the Keefe Family Farm near Colgate University. Inspired by Watership Down’s character Fiver, our ten‑year commitment offers challenging experiences and caring relationships that help young people from systematically under‑resourced communities build positive futures. Today, Fiver is an award‑winning, year‑round youth development organization supporting 500 participants each year. Through one‑on‑one guidance, group programs, and overnight camp, we help youth develop the social, emotional, and life skills needed to thrive.

About South Street Securities Holdings Inc.

South Street Securities Holdings Inc. operates through its subsidiaries. Affiliates include South Street Securities LLC, a broker-dealer focused on repo dealer financing US Treasuries, Agency MBS, TBA Mortgage Origination Hedging and Algorithmic Trade Execution, Matrix Applications LLC, a technology and back-office services company, AmeriVet Securities, Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned broker-dealer, and GX2 Systems LLC, a fintech software development company that engineers electronic trading solutions for the fixed income and futures markets.

About South Street Securities LLC

South Street Securities LLC is a leading independent provider of specialized financing, servicing capital markets institutional asset managers (including traditional and hedge fund managers), real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), tri-party investors, mortgage lenders, midsize and middle market securities broker dealers, and corporate and government issuers. South Street Securities is a FICC Tier 1 member and a member of several major regulatory agencies, including FINRA, SIPC and NFA. The company operates from its New York headquarters and specializes in the following services: Repo dealer financing US Treasuries, Agency MBS, TBA Mortgage Origination Hedging and Algorithmic Trade Execution.

About Matrix Applications LLC

Matrix Applications LLC is a New York-based fintech service bureau that offers a suite of collateral management, margining, clearing and operations solutions for institutional fixed income trading and equities securities lending. Comprised of a team of capital markets and systems professionals, Matrix Applications delivers financial technology solutions to institutional firms of all sizes. Since 2000, the company has worked hands-on with clients to identify an optimal mix of services to best fit their needs, from systems to back-office operations assistance. With in-house and offshore developers, Matrix Applications provides clients with the right technology at the right price while leveraging extensive technical experience and a deep network to deliver bespoke managed services.

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