Jellystone Park Locations Planning Major Festivities for America's 250th Birthday

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jellystone Park Camp-Resort locations across the country are planning many activities to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary this July 4th.





“Most Jellystone Park locations are planning patriotic craft activities as well as red, white, and blue bicycle and golf cart parades,” said Trent Hershenson, vice president of marketing for Camp Jellystone, the Southfield, Michigan-based company that franchises Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts. “They’re also organizing campsite decorating contests, pool parties, barbecue and sports competitions, and fireworks displays.”



With more than 75 franchised locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts operates in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences. Jellystone Park locations are famous for providing fun, family attractions, activities, and themed weekends that include everything from pools and water slides to mini golf and foam parties to wagon rides and dance parties with Yogi Bear. Unique pet amenities, activities and accommodations are also increasingly becoming part of the Jellystone Park experience.



Here’s a sampling of some of the activities planned for July 4th weekend across the country this year:

Georgia

— Bremen: Activities at this location include a patriotic golf cart parade and golf cart decorating contest, a watermelon relay race for all ages, live music, and a fireworks display.



Indiana

— Fremont: This location will have a patriotic golf cart decorating contest, a parade, and a big party on the lawn behind the Ranger Station before the fireworks begin.

Michigan

— Carsonville: This location will have a morning flag raising ceremony; a parade; patriotic tie dye crafts; a red, white and blue water balloon battle; photo ops with Yogi Bear, Boo Boo and Cindy Bear; and a spectacular fireworks display.

— Grayling: This location will celebrate July 4th with a patriotic bike parade with Yogi Bear, a classic cornhole tournament for adults and a high energy gaga ball showdown for the kids. There will also be a bubbly foam party, splashy pool games, and a “wet ’n wild wagon ride” that’s sure to leave everyone laughing — and soaked!

— South Haven: Guests can celebrate America’s birthday by decorating their bicycles and golf carts for the Independence Day parade. Other activities include star-spangled crafts; a patriotic pie-eating contest; Water Wars and water balloon baseball games; a red, white, and blue s’mores-making contest; and firecracker karaoke.



— West Branch: Activities at this new Jellystone Park location include festive bike parades, a refreshing watermelon social, and cornhole tournaments.

Mississippi



— Pelahatchie: This location will celebrate the 4th of July with campsite decorations, parades, wet and wild wagon rides, glow wagon rides, a patriotic ice cream social, and fireworks.



Missouri



— Eureka: July 4th activities at this location include making musical instruments, a foam party, riding in sing-along wagon rides, and a patriotic glow karaoke dance party.

New York

— Endicott (Binghamton Area): This location celebrates July 4th with a week of activities including three-legged races, sack races, egg tosses, and tug-of-war plus mini golf, bucket golf, and sports trivia competitions.

Ohio

— Cincinnati: July 4th activities at this new Jellystone Park location include a festive golf cart and bike parade, a grilling competition, and a classic water wars splash battle.



— Nova (Cleveland Sandusky Area): Guests can celebrate July 4th at this location by decorating their wagons and golf carts with flags, streamers, and other decorations for the “Patriotic Wagon Ride and Golf Cart Parade.” Other activities include creating patriotic keepsakes and participating in the “Warrior Challenge” floating obstacle course that’s perfect for the whole family.



— Uniontown: This location celebrates July 4th with a festival golf cart and bike parade, a grilling competition, and a “Water Wars” event.



Pennsylvania

— Milton: Guests are invited to decorate their bikes and golf carts for the annual July 4th parade with Yogi Bear. There will also be an Independence Day campsite decorating contest, patriotic crafts, and pool parties.



Tennessee



— Pigeon Forge: This new Jellystone Park location will celebrate July 4th with an All-American Adventure theme weekend that includes a foam party, wagon rides, a tie dye t-shirt making activity, a cornhole tournament, and a late night pool party.



Utah

— Hurricane (Zion National Park Area): This location’s July 4th activities include Jump ‘n’ Jam parties on the bounce pillow, which include the park’s red, white and blue ribbon dancers and all the bubbles kids can handle! There will also be karaoke and a glow dance party on Saturday night. The water zone will feature foam parties, a cannonball contest, and a rubber duck race around the lazy river. A "Wet ‘n’ Wild" wagon ride will take place along with a "Donuts with a Bear" event for families on Sunday morning. Additionally, the location is planning a golf cart glow parade where guests can decorate their vehicles for a chance to win a prize. Campers can also decorate their campsites and compete in a contest for the most patriotic site decorations. Other highlights include a Fourth of July themed tie-dye experience and face painting.



Virginia

— Williamsburg: Activities planned for July 4th at this new Jellystone Park location include a golf cart decorating contest; a patriotic parade; patriotic puzzles; face painting; glitter tattoos; opportunities to dance and have a pizza party with a character; a cornhole competition; a kids stage dance; and karaoke with a DJ.

Wisconsin

— Warrens: This location offers a week of star-spangled fun including dodgeball and cornhole tournaments, festive crafts, and lively pool parties. Guests can also decorate their bikes and golf carts for the annual July 4th parade with Yogi Bear and participate in the Independence Day campsite decorating contest.



About Camp Jellystone



With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, licensing and operating of location-based entertainment based on the biggest franchises, stories, and characters from Warner Bros.’ world-renowned film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, award-winning Warner Bros. Studio Tour locations in London, Hollywood, and Tokyo, the iconic Harry Potter New York flagship store, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. WBDGE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division.

YOGI BEAR and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera (s26).

Contacts:

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Lindsay Kiesel

Lindsay.Kiesel@wbd.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/857ac768-2215-4faa-91a4-b71bed0a7e7b