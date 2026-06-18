Introducing the Guild Insights Dashboard

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokenmaxxing or -minimizing might have dominated the conversation over the last few weeks, but at Guild.ai , the team knows the next phase of the token conversation is more about using tokens with purpose, visibility, and control as leaders ask the sharper question: what did all that spending actually deliver?

Guild is building the control plane and infrastructure layer for the future, and today, they’re adding to it with the introduction of the new Guild Insights Dashboard, which provides developers and organizations with detailed visibility into how their AI agents consume resources and incur costs.

Organizations have watched their AI bills climb, and they’ve blown through their quarterly and even annual budgets, often without a full understanding of what exactly they’ve spent money on. Tech teams have responded by more closely scrutinizing every prompt, every model call, and every token spent. But focusing solely on token usage misses the bigger picture.

Tokenmaxxing is simply an early signal of a much larger shift: organizations are beginning to operate hundreds of autonomous agents, yet most lack the tooling needed to observe, govern, and manage them reliably. The real problem isn't that organizations are consuming too many tokens. It's that they're deploying AI agents without the visibility and governance infrastructure required to manage them effectively.

With Guild Insights, teams can now:

See spend in real dollars - exactly what AI is costing org-wide, not just raw token counts.

Trace it to the source - spend and tokens broken down by workspace, agent, user, provider, and model, each with its share of the total.

Track it over time - daily spend and usage across a 7/30/90-day window, compared to the previous period.

Spot what's avoidable - cache hit rate and input/output mix that show where cost is being wasted.

The Insights Dashboard allows teams to figure out where they should focus their work on making their agents more efficient. By knowing how much they’re spending on a particular agent, teams can determine what to improve to increase efficiency and impact.

For teams that need deeper visibility, Guild Insights also provides agent-level breakdowns, allowing developers to understand exactly which agents are driving consumption.

Organizations can further segment usage by provider, making it easy to compare spend across models and vendors. Whether a team is evaluating usage across Claude, Gemini, OpenAI, or other providers, leaders can quickly understand where resources are being allocated.

This is only the beginning. Over time, Guild will continue expanding the visibility and governance capabilities available, such as:

Session-level usage analytics for deeper operational insights

Measure the token efficiency of agents

Budget enforcement at the agent and session level



As organizations scale from a handful of agents to hundreds or thousands, the challenge will be managing an increasingly autonomous workforce of AI agents with the same level of visibility, accountability, and governance that companies expect from other critical business systems.

With the Guild Insights Dashboard, organizations can confidently deploy AI agents, knowing they have the visibility and governance layers needed to manage them at scale. Learn more at Guild.ai .

About Guild.ai

Guild is the control plane for AI agents — a platform for building, deploying, governing, and sharing agents in production. It gives engineering teams a single place to manage how agents run, what they can access, and their costs.

Guild is code-first, model-agnostic, and vendor-neutral, with security and governance built directly into the runtime. Teams can use pre-built agents, connect their own tools and APIs, and deploy custom agents using Guild’s SDK.

Guild has raised $44M, with a Series A led by Google Ventures, with participation from NFX, Acrew, Scribble Ventures, Khosla Ventures, and Webb Investment Network. Learn more at guild.ai .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e682045-08b4-48fd-a1bd-0b8518efe068