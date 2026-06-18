700,000 Global Sales: How JETOUR's Boxy SUVs Won Recognition Worldwide

WUHU, China, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boxy SUVs have grown in popularity worldwide in recent years, pushing the rapid development of this market segment. More consumers now choose vehicles that combine urban practicality with capable off-road performance.

JETOUR stands out in the global boxy SUV segment. As of the end of May 2026, cumulative sales of its boxy SUV series have reached 700,000 units. Notably, the T2 series surpassed 500,000 cumulative global sales in just 33 months, making it the fastest boxy SUV worldwide to hit this milestone. The performance reflects wide market recognition of JETOUR's product strength and brand value.

A Lifestyle Choice: More Than an Off-Road Vehicle

Growing interest in outdoor activities and personalized driving has made scenario-focused mobility a major trend. JETOUR has precisely seized this market opportunity. Rather than confining the positioning of its boxy SUV series to the performance-first logic of traditional off-road vehicles, the brand has struck an optimal balance between off-road capability and personalized expression.

Take JETOUR T2 — the fastest boxy SUV series that reached 500,000 cumulative worldwide — as an example. Its gasoline version is equipped with a 2.0T engine paired with an 8AT transmission, while the T2 PHEV features the 455kW Hybrid C-DM Off-road System. The model achieves an optimal balance among power output, driving smoothness and fuel efficiency, delivering solid performance for both urban commuting and off-road adventures.

In terms of exterior design, its classic rugged boxy silhouette and high-ground-clearance off-road stance set it apart from conventional urban SUVs with uniform styling. Meanwhile, a rich range of off-road styling kits and exclusive exterior accessories meet users’ demands for personal modification and aesthetic expression. The model has gained popularity among automotive enthusiasts. In this regard, the JETOUR T2 meets both practical usage needs and diverse lifestyle pursuits.





Accessible Off-Roading: Technology Enhances User Experience

JETOUR has noticed the growing trend of light off-roading. For most consumers, regular outdoor activities do not involve driving over extreme off-road terrain. They do not pursue extreme off-road performance, but prioritize ease and safety during travel.

Based on in-depth user insights, JETOUR T series features the XWD fully automatic intelligent four-wheel drive system and the 7+X one-touch off-road mode. By leveraging intelligent technology to democratize access to off-roading, the T series empowers users with limited experience to easily handle complex terrain, such as sand, mud and gravel. This product philosophy goes beyond simply manufacturing professional off-road vehicles for experts and also meets the travel and exploration needs of most consumers.

In terms of safety, the JETOUR T series is developed in strict compliance with global testing standard and has undergone validation in extreme environments including extreme heat in the Middle East and extreme cold in North Asia, ensuring the products can adapt to complex usage scenarios across different countries and regions. Its flagship model T2 has also successively earned a 5-star safety rating from ASEAN NCAP, Angola Car of the Year, Chile Recommended Car of the Year, and the South African Car of the Year Award, which reflect solid product performance and competitiveness in the global market.

Long-term Development: Powered by Global Operations

A complete global operation system is the core strength that helps JETOUR’s boxy SUV lineup break the growth constraints of niche segments and achieve sustained global success beyond initial strong sales. To date, JETOUR has entered 100 countries and regions, with its global sales and service network exceeding 2,000 outlets. It has built a mature global operation system covering both left-hand drive and right-hand drive markets, adapting to diverse regulatory standards and market conditions.

Guided by the "Travel+" strategy, JETOUR will further deepen its global market presence. The brand will adhere to a dual development model for new energy and advanced fuel-powered vehicles, and keep enriching its boxy SUV product lineup to deliver superior products and services to users worldwide.

Contact:

Tina Liu

JETOUR Auto

13757229826

jetourinternational.pr@gmail.com

https://jetourglobal.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/110deef2-3f84-4000-bea9-d865bb72ef16