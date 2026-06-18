MSI Products Now Available in Chief Architect's 3D Library

ORANGE, Calif., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M S International, Inc. (MSI) , the leading supplier of flooring , countertops , wall tile , and hardscaping products in North America, announced that its products are now available through the Chief Architect® 3D Library, providing designers with direct access to MSI’s Q™ engineered surfaces within one of the industry's leading residential design platforms.

The Chief Architect launch is part of MSI's broader commitment to supporting industry professionals with innovative digital resources. Q™ engineered surfaces are also available to see on ProKitchen and Design Flex, enabling users to build detailed layouts and client-ready renderings across multiple design platforms.





In addition, MSI offers a suite of complimentary digital tools, including room visualizers, image search tool, floor pattern selection tool, and a backsplash tile guide. These resources can be integrated directly into business websites, helping retailers, fabricators, designers, and contractors provide customers with interactive product exploration and visualization experiences. Plus, see our top Design Trends for 2026 and our inspiration gallery from real project for nonstop creativity.

"By bringing Q™ engineered surfaces into Chief Architect's 3D Library, we're helping designers and homeowners visualize spaces more efficiently and make more confident product selections," said Al Pacheco, Executive Vice President of Marketing at MSI. “MSI is committed to making our products accessible within the platforms professionals use every day.”

Chief Architect users can download the MSI catalog through the Chief Architect 3D Library and begin incorporating MSI’s countertops into their projects immediately.

Want to become a retailer? Find out now, and get access to MSI’s unbeatable assortment, unmatched accessibility, and vast resources for dealers.

About M S International, Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for the Q™ Studio Collection in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of engineered stone, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone, and porcelain products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

To explore MSI's complete range of products, visit www.msisurfaces.com.

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Media Contact:

Kristina Durkin

PR Coordinator

(404) 680-0220

Kristina.d@msisurfaces.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/507d435c-d20f-478f-8030-fb06492889c3