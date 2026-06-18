PECO Pallet Named to Inbound Logistics 2026 “Green 75” 

ITASCA, Ill., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PECO Pallet, Inc. (PECO), one of North America’s leading pooled pallet rental providers, has been named a 2026 Green 75 awardee by Inbound Logistics magazine.

Each year, several hundred companies submit nominations for the magazine’s Green Supply Chain Partner award. Inbound Logistics editors then evaluate the submissions, selecting the top 75 to be honored “for exceptional environmental stewardship and sustainable logistics,” explained Felecia Stratton, editor and associate publisher of Inbound Logistics.





“For Green 75 winners, their commitment to sustainability is driven not just by an altruistic desire to be a good steward of the environment, but as an integral, contributing element of an overall operating philosophy to eliminate waste, reduce costs and build an enduring, successful business,” she said. “With all the pressures and challenges faced by today’s supply chains, embracing sustainable business practices is more critical than ever.”

This marks PECO’s sixth consecutive year on the Green 75 list.

“At PECO, sustainability goes hand in hand with the quality, reliability and service our customers depend on,” said Joe Dagnese, PECO’s chief executive officer. “Our operating model is built on consistent investment, strong network stability and disciplined operations that help ensure reliable supply, quality pallets and long-term value for our customers.”

PECO is recognized as a sustainability leader in the pallet industry, providing its signature red block pallets through a North American network. Its pooled pallet system supports a circular supply chain by emphasizing reuse, repair and recycling, while initiatives such as proactive pallet maintenance, landfill diversion, composting and transportation optimization help reduce waste, extend pallet lifecycles, lower greenhouse gas emissions and conserve natural resources.

About PECO Pallet, Inc. – Itasca, Illinois-based PECO Pallet is one of North America’s leading pallet rental providers and supplies tens of millions of its red block pallets to major grocery and consumer goods manufacturers in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. PECO Pallet’s growth over the past 25 years reflects the company’s commitment to quality and service. Customers using PECO’s pallets experience less product damage, greater efficiency, improved safety and significant cost savings. For more information about PECO Pallet, please visit www.pecopallet.com.

PRESS CONTACT INFORMATION:

Gary Frantz

(925) 594-1434

gary@gnfcomms.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4eda7e0d-eb3b-4aa9-be77-a7ea321cfb40