PECO Pallet Selected by Canadian Institute of Traffic and Transportation (CITT) for 2026 Environmental Sustainability Award

ITASCA, Ill., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PECO Pallet announced today that the CITT - Canada’s Logistics Association - has named the company the recipient of its 2026 Environmental Sustainability Award.

It’s the second consecutive year PECO has received the award in the category for small-to-mid-sized businesses. The award recognized PECO for excellence in sustainability programs and practices in transportation and logistics supporting Canadian businesses.

“Canada’s logistics association is very pleased to recognize PECO Pallet as the recipient of our annual Environmental Sustainability Award,” says Pina Melchionna, President & CEO of CITT. “PECO significantly advanced its program in 2025, completing foundational planning, setting formal greenhouse gas reduction targets and actively deploying carbon measurement and reduction initiatives across its network. They are a testament to how an authentic commitment to sustainability can deliver both environmental and business process benefits.”

Founded in 1958, CITT is a respected industry advocacy association providing learning and development programs for Canadian logistics practitioners, as well as recognition programs to spotlight supply chain performance excellence and achievements.

“Sustainability isn’t viewed as a secondary effort, but as an integrated, functional part of the business model for superior pallet logistics and management,” said Lisa Vegso, PECO’s chief commercial officer. “We operate a share-and-reuse model, and when sustainability is embedded as a core element of that model, that’s when you are most successful, from both a sustainability and business value perspective.” PECO also has set a goal of net zero emissions by 2050, Vegso added.

In addition to implementing proven processes and tools, PECO has other initiatives in the evaluation phase, including pilot tests for electric trucks and forklifts, conversion of facilities to renewable energy, reducing emissions from materials used in the maintenance and repair of pallets, and using advanced software to further optimize overall network efficiency to minimize route miles, fuel use and the resulting emissions.

Pallets are the primary platform on which businesses stack, secure, and ship products of all types in trucks, intermodal rail containers, and other conveyance vehicles. PECO builds, services, delivers, and manages the distribution of its signature red, high-quality block pallets for a broad range of industries, including big-box retailers, club stores, consumer products companies, grocers, agriculture, other food-related enterprises and local and regional pallet distributors.

About PECO Pallet, Inc. – Itasca, IL-based PECO Pallet is one of North America’s leaders in pallet rental services and provides tens of millions of its red block pallets to major grocery and consumer goods manufacturers in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. PECO Pallet’s tremendous growth over the last 25+ years reflects the company’s commitment to quality and service. Customers using PECO’s superior pallets experience less product damage, greater efficiency, improved safety, and significant cost savings. For more information about PECO Pallet, please visit www.pecopallet.com .

Media Contact: Gary Frantz, PECO Pallet, gary@gnfcomms.com, (925) 594-1434



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e715b6bb-9d29-453c-a64b-676fb0f0df02