Exor Press Release - Leadership Changes

Amsterdam, 18 June 2026

EXOR ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGES

Exor N.V. (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that Benoît Ribadeau-Dumas has been appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 July 2026.

Ribadeau-Dumas will continue to report to Exor Chief Executive Officer John Elkann, who will also assume a new role as Chair of Exor’s London-based investment management company, Lingotto, from the same date.

After more than a decade with the Company, Chief Operating Officer Suzanne Heywood has expressed her wish to step down from her executive responsibilities in January 2027 to pursue opportunities outside of Exor. She will, however, continue her work in the governance of Exor’s investee companies, including as Chair of both CNH and Iveco Group and as a member of the Boards of The Economist Group and Christian Louboutin.

“Suzanne has made a tremendous contribution to Exor over the past ten years,” said John Elkann. “Most recently, she has led Iveco Group’s new strategic phase, including the sale of its defence business to Leonardo and the ongoing combination of its commercial vehicles and powertrain businesses with Tata Motors. I wish her all the best and am grateful that she will remain close to Exor through her continuing board roles.”

“I am pleased that Benoît will take on more responsibility, which will reinforce our focus on the performance of our companies and on new opportunities,” Elkann said. “Lastly, I am also excited to chair the Board of Lingotto, which we founded in May 2023. Its importance within Exor’s portfolio has grown as it has delivered strong returns, with assets under management surpassing $10 billion.”





ABOUT EXOR

Exor N.V. (AEX: EXO) has been building great companies since its foundation by the Agnelli Family. For more than a century, Exor has made successful investments worldwide, applying a culture that combines entrepreneurial spirit and financial discipline. Its portfolio is principally made up of companies in which Exor is the largest shareholder including Ferrari, Philips, CNH and Stellantis.

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