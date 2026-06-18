C1 Announces Enterprise-Managed Authorization Support to Drive Secure AI Transformation for the Enterprise

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C1, the identity security platform for the agentic enterprise, today announced support for enterprise-managed authorization (EMA), the open MCP standard for governing how AI agents access enterprise tools. Anthropic shipped the first implementation in Claude today. C1 supports it on day one, issuing the short-lived, scoped tokens that govern how Claude agents reach enterprise tools.

With EMA, users and agents authenticate once to C1. C1 then issues short-lived, scoped tokens, built on the open Cross-App Access (XAA) standard, that grant direct access to the MCP servers they're entitled to with no separate login for each tool. The experience works like single sign-on for agents.

"Putting AI in front of every employee shouldn't mean scattering credentials across thousands of laptops," said Alex Bovee, CEO and co-founder of C1. "With enterprise-managed authorization, people authenticate once to C1 and every agent stays governed. The fastest path to AI adoption should be the safest one."

Governance is enforced at the C1 control plane. C1 sets session length, applies fine-grained scope, and enforces re-authentication policy before an agent touches a system. Revoke an agent's access and C1 stops issuing tokens immediately. Because the tokens are short-lived, anything in flight expires within minutes.

The standard covers the apps that support it. For everything else, including apps that don't, on-premises data, and legacy systems, C1's Access Gateway enforces the same governance and adds fine-grained tool-call enforcement, regardless of protocol. Enterprises pair the two and govern every connection from one control plane, with one entitlement model and one audit trail.

That coverage lets enterprises put AI in front of every employee, governed from day one. Agents enter the same access reviews as people, get certified or revoked on the same schedule, and ride the same approval workflows. Every access decision lands in one audit trail.

C1's support for enterprise-managed authorization is available now. To see governed AI deployment in action, book a demo at c1.ai .

About C1

C1 empowers organizations to adopt AI securely and at speed by delivering the right access and governance to every human, workload, and agent. Companies like Instacart, Ramp, Zscaler, and Brex trust C1 to accelerate AI adoption with confidence.

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