Desert Hope Treatment Center Launches First Responder Lifeline Program, Offering Confidential Care for Frontline Heroes

LAS VEGAS, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Desert Hope Treatment Center, a leading addiction treatment center in Las Vegas, has introduced its First Responder Lifeline Program, designed specifically for law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs, dispatchers, corrections officers, and other public safety professionals. The program was developed in collaboration with public safety leaders, including representatives from the Nevada Department of Public Safety and the State Police, who identified a growing need for addiction treatment services that address the realities of their professions.

First responders face unique occupational stressors, including repeated exposure to trauma, critical incidents, and high-pressure situations that can increase the risk of behavioral health challenges and substance use disorders. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), approximately 30% of first responders develop behavioral health conditions such as depression and PTSD, compared with about 20% of the general population. These challenges often intersect with addiction, creating a need for treatment programs that address both substance use and underlying mental health concerns.

“First responders dedicate their lives to protecting our communities, often while carrying extraordinary stress and trauma of their own,” said Kristin Berg, Executive Director of Desert Hope Treatment Center. “Too often, they delay seeking help because of stigma and concerns about how treatment could affect their careers. We consider it an honor to serve them. The First Responder Lifeline Program was intentionally designed to provide a supportive environment where public safety professionals can focus on healing, building resilience, and regaining hope for the future.”

The curriculum was created in partnership with the UNLV School of Social Work and the Nevada Department of Public Safety to help ensure the program reflects the realities and demands of public safety work. Ari Chelli, Desert Hope Treatment Center’s Clinical Director, played a key role in the program’s development, combining clinical expertise with lived experience as a person in recovery.

“Every aspect of the program was designed to create a space where first responders feel understood, respected, and supported,” said Chelli. “Recovery can also be especially impactful when people are surrounded by others who understand their experiences. This program allows first responders to heal alongside peers who understand the culture, stress, and realities of public safety work. That shared understanding helps foster trust, connection, and a stronger foundation for long-term recovery.”

Key features of the First Responder Lifeline Program include:

Confidential treatment protected by federal privacy laws

Separate admissions, living quarters, and dining facilities from other patients

No referral required, with expedited admissions designed to reduce wait times

Trauma-informed care, including EMDR and other evidence-based therapies focused on PTSD, cumulative trauma, moral injury, and critical incident stress

focused on PTSD, cumulative trauma, moral injury, and critical incident stress Career-conscious treatment planning and return-to-work support



A key contributor to the program’s development was Dr. Kendra Still, Wellness Program Manager for the Nevada Department of Public Safety, State Police, and a former Nevada State Trooper.

“As someone who has experienced firsthand the challenges that first responders face throughout their career, I understand the importance of ensuring our first responders have access to meaningful support, regardless of where they serve in Nevada," said Still. “Through the leadership of the Nevada Department of Public Safety, State Police, and the dedication of our many community partners, we are building a stronger foundation of support for those who spend their lives taking care of others. This effort is about ensuring that every first responder has access to the resources needed to remain healthy and resilient throughout their career and beyond. When our first responders are healthy—physically, mentally, and emotionally—the communities they serve benefit as well.”

The First Responder Lifeline Program is part of Desert Hope’s commitment to expanding specialized treatment options for populations with unique clinical and recovery needs.

For more information about the First Responder Lifeline Program, call (702) 670-0137 or visit DesertHopeTreatment.com.

About Desert Hope Treatment Center

Desert Hope Treatment Center, located in Las Vegas, NV, serves the greater Las Vegas area and individuals nationwide with evidence-based addiction and mental health treatment. We provide a full continuum of inpatient and outpatient services, as well as sober living, for individuals facing substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders. We believe in the power of recovery and are committed to restoring hope, empowering individuals and families, and breaking the stigma of addiction. Our specialized programs, including tailored support for Veterans, offer a strong foundation for lasting recovery that transforms lives. Desert Hope Treatment Center is part of American Addiction Centers, a national leader in addiction treatment. Learn more at deserthopetreatment.com .

Media Contact:

Joy Sutton

VP of Brand and Communications

American Addiction Centers

jsutton@contactaac.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d96bba18-39b0-4e95-8dfc-f09d7af20caf