TonnerDrones announces that its participation Roth Mions made a succesful trading debut on Euronext Access

Roth Mions is listed under the symbol – MLROT and ISIN FR001400EA65

Tonner Drones participated in the fund-raise pre-listing at €1,00.

Successful trading debut with a 24-30% increase in the first days of trading.

ROTH Mions has a strong path to growth R&D program for long distance drones Type-V system for high pressure gas storage

ROTH Mions will organize Webinar on June 23

ROTH Mions valuation report available on the TonnerDrones-website

Paris, June 19, 2026, 8:00, Tonner Drones is pleased to announce that Roth Mions (‘Roth2’), the French expert in ultra-high pressure gas storage solutions, is now listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

Tonner Drones, a 18,7% shareholder, is enthusiastic about the future of ROTH2. The company has a high-level R&D department. Roth2 is involved in the development of drones for long-distance flights and is preparing to scale up its operations to meet the explosively growing global demand for hydrogen and other substances that need to be stored at high pressure. Tonner Drones especially has high expectations for Roth2's revolution in high-pressure storage: the Type V tank. This technology should bring high growth and high profitibility to the company.

The investment aligns with the communicated strategy that Tonner Drones aims to assist companies with its expertise in turnarounds and the equity markets. The investment in Roth2 is not just a financial one. It strengthens Tonner Drones' position in industrial technologies and could serve as a stepping stone to further operational activities. Tonner Drones has supported the company, thereby enabling the Direct Listing. The largest Roth2 shareholders have accepted a lockup, and the company has gone public at an attractive valuation compared to financing rounds (against 6 to 8 times higher valuation) in recent years. Therefore, Tonner Drones is convinced that the share price development of ROTH2 can develop very favorably. Tonner Drones is expecting trading volumes and liquidity to rise, so that continous trading will be facilitated and the company has the ambition for a transfer to Euronext Growth.

Especially when the revolutionary type V technology will be certified in the coming months. This 100% recyclable composite tank represents a groundbreaking leap forward in logistics for gas transport and heavy mobility, such as trucks and buses. Tonner Drones expect huge demand for this solution. The technology will be further rolled out in 2026, and ROTH2 is well-positioned to capture a significant share of the this high pressure (including hydrogen) storage market, which is expected to reach a market size of $21.9 billion in 2032. This innovation is expected to generate substantial profitability for Roth2 in the future.

ROTH2 is actively involved in the development of long-range drones. By leveraging ROTH2's expertise in ultra-high-pressure hydrogen storage, these next-generation drones aim to overcome current range limitations and provide crucial infrastructure for industrial and logistics applications.

Being active in two highly dynamic sectors, ROTH2 is entering the stock market with a clear "hyper-growth trajectory," targeting a revenue increase from €5.6 million in 2024/25 to €30 million in 2029/30.

Market leadership: ROTH2 is currently the only French manufacturer of seamless steel tanks capable of withstanding pressures up to 1,000 bar.

Production scalability: The automated production facility in Mions is ready to scale up to a capacity of 70,000 tanks per year.

Global expansion: The company is strengthening its distribution networks in Europe and North and South America to support global energy independence.

Type V to be the leading technology for high pressure

Roth2 will organize a webinar on Tuesday at 18:00. An Alpha Value report with valuation of €2,20 per share is available on the TonnerDrones website together with this press-release.

It is Tonner Drones’ intention to support Roth2 towards future success. A strategy that Tonner Drones will consider is distributing Roth2 shares to Tonner Drones shareholders. This will benefit Roth2's liquidity, while Tonner Drones shareholders can look forward to an attractive dividend in the form of shares. This strategy will only be implemented once Roth2 has been able to publish stable and strong results, and when the Roth2 share price has developed positively.

Tonner Drones will continue to analyze the markets to bring more interesting growth companies to the stock market at an attractive valuation for Tonner Drones as an investor and its shareholders.

End of Press-Release.

About ROH Mions: ROTH2 is a leader in storage solutions for very high-pressure gases (Nitrogen, Hydrogen, and Natural Gas). With a mission to secure Europe’s energy independence, ROTH2 combines industrial excellence with sustainable innovation to serve the industry, energy, and heavy mobility sectors https://www.roth2.com/

Roth2 shares are listed on Euronext Paris Acess (MLROT / FR001400EA65).

About Tonner Drones : Tonner Drones combines capital, expertise, and innovation to accelerate growth and deliver enduring value for its shareholders. Tonner Drones develops a solution for the logistics sector. The company also holds valuable stakes in some promising French drone manufacturers like Diodon, Elistair and Donecle. Tonner Drones pursues an active strategy for managing its cash resources and diversifies its investment portfolio across various listed companies in various sectors.

Tonner Drones’ shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

More information at www.tonnerdrones.com / contact@tonnerdrones.com

Warning

Regarding the merits of any transaction or the making of any investment decision. It does not constitute or include any confirmation or commitment by Tonner Drones (or any other person) regarding the present or future value of Tonner Drones ' business, its securities, its subsidiaries or any other assets of Tonner Drones .

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current beliefs and expectations regarding future events. These forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and/or expectations regarding future financial results, events, operations and services. and product development, as well as statements regarding performance or events. These statements are generally identified by the terms "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "project", "may", "should" or the negative form of these and other similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding Tonner Drones and its subsidiaries and investments, trends in their businesses, future capital expenditures and acquisitions, developments relating to contingent liabilities, changes in global economic conditions or Tonner Drones ' principal markets, competitive market conditions and regulatory factors. The realization of these events is uncertain; their outcome could turn out to be different from that envisaged today, which is likely to significantly affect the expected results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, Tonner Drones undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, taking into account new information or future events.

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