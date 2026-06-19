Nutraville Expands Product Line with Pineal Guardian X, a Natural Brain Wellness Support

Columbus, OH, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutraville, a natural wellness supplement brand, has launched Pineal Guardian X, a new dietary supplement designed to support brain wellness, mental clarity, daily focus, and healthy pineal gland function. The launch expands Nutraville’s growing line of wellness-focused supplements and reflects rising consumer interest in cleaner, non-stimulant options for cognitive support.

Consumer interest in brain health, focus, and daily clarity has continued to grow as adults seek convenient wellness products that fit into busy lifestyles. Pineal Guardian X was developed for individuals looking for natural support. According to Nutraville, the product was formulated with a multi-ingredient blend that brings together botanicals, algae-based nutrients, mushrooms, and mineral support ingredients into one daily supplement.

“Consumers are becoming more proactive about the way they support their daily wellness, including brain health, focus, and mental clarity,” said Dr.Blane, a spokesperson for Nutraville. “Pineal Guardian X was created to offer a natural option for adults who want to support cognitive wellness and healthy pineal gland function as part of a broader wellness routine.”

The formula features nine rare ingredients and two added enhancers, including pine bark extract, tamarind, chlorella, ginkgo biloba, lion’s mane mushroom, Bacopa monnieri, moringa, neem, spirulina, boron, and lemon juice powder. The formula also includes boron and lemon juice powder, which support healthy pineal gland function and help the body maintain internal mineral balance.

The launch of Pineal Guardian X is part of Nutraville’s ongoing mission to develop accessible wellness products for consumers who prefer simple, daily-use supplements. It is designed for adults interested in supporting cognitive wellness through a natural formula that can be incorporated into an existing health routine.

Pineal Guardian X is available online at https://nutraville.com/. Interested individuals can visit https://thepinealguardian.com/indexvip.php to learn more about the science behind the product and its ingredient list.

About Nutraville

Nutraville is a natural wellness supplement brand focused on holistic health products that support mind, body, and spirit. The company develops vegan, cruelty-free supplements made with natural ingredients and quality-tested components. Nutraville combines ancient wellness traditions with modern science to create products and educational resources that help consumers take a proactive, balanced approach to everyday health and wellness.

Disclaimer: Pineal Guardian X is a dietary supplement and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary. Consumers should consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or managing a medical condition.





Media Contact

Company Name: Nutraville

Contact Person: Yuxiong Ong

Contact Number: +1(702) 358-9446

Email: yuxiong.ong@nutraville.com

Country: United States

Website: https://nutraville.com/

Social Media Handles: @nutraville.wellness

