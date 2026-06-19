OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

ISSUE OF EQUITY AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces the allotment and issue of 6,888,278 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each at a price of 47.8p per share to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative to the interim dividend of 1.3p per share payable on 19 June 2026.

An application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities will be made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 25 June 2026.

The following directors and PCAs of directors were included within the allotment and were allotted shares at a price per share of 47.8p:

No. of Shares Current Holding Percentage of Issued Share Capital PCA of Murray Steele 5,730 216,430 0.018 Christopher Powles 1,519 57,404 0.005 Lindsay Dodsworth 566 21,389 0.002

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 1,193,391,527. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Humphries

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067



LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53