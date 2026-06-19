MEXC Adds Nine Ondo Tokenized Stocks Covering AI, Semiconductors, and Optical Communications





VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, has listed nine Ondo tokenized stock trading pairs on the Spot markets, giving users on-chain access to real-world equity exposure across key technology sectors including AI, semiconductors, and optical communications.

MEXC listed Ondo tokenized stock trading pairs across some of the most closely watched names in U.S. equity markets. The selection includes Cerebras Systems in AI inference hardware, Corning, Lumentum Holdings, and Applied Optoelectronics in optical communications infrastructure, and United Microelectronics and Amkor Technology in semiconductor manufacturing and packaging. Dell Technologies, Nokia, and Planet Labs complete the lineup across enterprise technology, telecommunications, and satellite data. Full listing details are available on the MEXC announcement page .

This listing builds on MEXC's ongoing collaboration with Ondo Finance, further expanding the range of tokenized real-world assets available on the platform. The tokens' underlying assets are securely held in custody by licensed broker-dealers. They are freely transferable and DeFi-compatible, unconstrained by the geographical restrictions and trading hours of traditional markets. Additionally, dividends are automatically reinvested after tax, providing users with an additional source of investment return.

MEXC will continue to expand access to the world's most sought-after assets, delivering on its mission to connect users worldwide with infinite investment opportunities.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5db537c9-497c-495a-82c6-68f17056c1b1