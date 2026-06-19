Construction contract supplement in Estonia (office building in Tallinn)

On 19 June 2026, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of the AS Merko Ehitus group, and Estconde Invest OÜ signed an amendment to the design-and-build contract from 5 September 2024, for the construction of an office building located at Tartu mnt 1, Tallinn.

After the amendment the value of the contract is approximately EUR 75.5 million, plus VAT. The construction schedule is unchanged, the building will be completed in the first quarter of 2028.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti ( merko.ee ) is a recognised Estonian construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.

Additional information: AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, Chairman of the Management Board, Mr. Jaan Mäe, phone: +372 680 5105.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee