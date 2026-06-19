CORRECTION - CCC Signs MoU to Expand Canadian Defence Trade with the Dominican Republic

OTTAWA, Ontario, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Canadian Commercial Corporation, it stated in the third paragraph that the MoU was signed on May 25, 2026, instead of June 12, 2026. The corrected release follows:

CCC is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Defence of the Dominican Republic, marking an important step forward in strengthening defence trade and cooperation between the two countries. The MoU establishes a government-to-government (G2G) procurement pathway, enabling the Dominican Republic to efficiently access high-quality Canadian defence goods and services. Through this partnership, CCC will support the country’s efforts to modernize its defence capabilities and address evolving security challenges.

The Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Defence is prioritizing access to Canadian technology, products and services across air, land, and maritime domains, as well as strengthening disaster response and building strategic partnerships. Canada’s defence industry is well positioned to support these goals, offering proven expertise in areas such as coast guard and surveillance platforms, border security, command and control systems, intelligence capabilities, as well as secure, reliable supply chains.

Signed on June 12, 2026, the MoU formalizes collaboration on identifying and advancing priority defence procurement projects under the G2G framework. The agreement was signed by Kim Douglas, CCC’s Vice President of Business Development and Marketing, and Lieutenant General Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre, Minister of Defence of the Dominican Republic. The signing was witnessed by Her Excellency Jacqueline DeLima Baril, Canada’s Ambassador to the Dominican Republic.

Quotes

“This MoU positions Canada as a trusted defence partner for the Dominican Republic and opens the door to new opportunities to deliver proven, high-quality, interoperable solutions through CCC’s G2G model. By connecting the Dominican Republic with Canada’s globally competitive defence industry, we are strengthening a valued partnership, reducing procurement risk, and enabling long-term, mutually beneficial trade and cooperation.” – Bobby Kwon, President and CEO, CCC.

“This agreement reflects the strength and momentum of the Canada–Dominican Republic relationship. It underscores our shared commitment to regional security and to deepen trade and economic ties between our countries in strategic sectors.” – H.E. Jacqueline DeLima Baril, Ambassador of Canada to the Dominican Republic.

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About CCC

CCC is Canada’s government-to-government (G2G) contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our G2G contracting approach. We are also the U.S. Department of War’s designated contracting authority for procurements from Canada. To learn more about how we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments around the world, visit ccc.ca.