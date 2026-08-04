CCC welcomes launch of Strategic Exports Office

OTTAWA, Ontario, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) welcomes the Government of Canada's creation of the Strategic Exports Office that will strengthen Canada’s global competitiveness. For the last two decades, CCC has worked with Canadian companies pursuing complex opportunities in aerospace, defence, nuclear energy and infrastructure with government buyers around the world. We see firsthand that success in these sectors increasingly depends on a coordinated national approach that brings together trade advocacy, financing, and government-backed deal structuring and contracting solutions. The launch of the Strategic Exports Office represents an important step in strengthening Canada's ability to compete and win globally.

As Canada's government-to-government (G2G) contracting agency, CCC has spent 80 years helping Canadian companies to structure, sign, and deliver some of the most complex and strategically important export deals for Canada, in defence, aerospace, infrastructure, energy and agricultural sectors. CCC has witnessed a significant shift in international procurement, with governments increasingly seeking trusted partners capable of delivering complex, long-term projects that advance national priorities.

“Canada's exporters are operating in an increasingly competitive global environment where major procurements are often supported by coordinated government engagement, project financing, technical assistance, trade diplomacy, and long-term industrial partnerships,” said Bobby Kwon, President and CEO of CCC. “The creation of the Strategic Exports Office is an important step toward bringing together these capabilities under a Team Canada approach, helping Canadian companies access opportunities that create jobs, economic growth and long-term prosperity at home.”

CCC also welcomes the establishment of the Strategic Exports Advisory Council, which will provide government with direct input from industry leaders on export diversification opportunities and the barriers Canadian businesses are facing. The creation of both the Strategic Export Office and the Advisory Council reflects the importance of aligning Canada's diplomatic, commercial, and financial capabilities to support exporters pursuing large-scale international opportunities.

As Canada works toward expanding exports beyond traditional markets and strengthening its global commercial presence, CCC looks forward to collaborating with Global Affairs Canada, Export Development Canada, the Department of National Defence, and other federal partners to help Canadian companies secure strategic international contracts and deliver solutions that showcase Canadian innovation, expertise and reliability around the world.

Contact

For media enquiries, please contact communications@ccc.ca

About CCC

CCC is the Government of Canada's government-to-government contracting agency. For 80 years CCC has helped Canadian companies access international markets through government-to-government contracting, facilitating billions of dollars in exports across sectors including defence, aerospace, infrastructure, energy transition, and advanced manufacturing. To learn more, visit ccc.ca.