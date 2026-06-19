Atlanta-Area Families Have a New Place to Splash Into Summer in Bremen, Georgia

Editor's Note: A limited number of complimentary and discounted stays are available to qualified journalists, influencers and content creators. Visit request forms here: https://www.campjellystone.com/about/press.





SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Families looking for a summer getaway just outside of Atlanta now have another reason to hit the road as Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Bremen debuts a massive water zone and several family attractions for the 2026 camping season.

Now open, the Jellystone Park West Georgia location’s latest addition includes two four-story water slides, a multilevel interactive splashground with water cannons and blasters, four additional slides, and a 57,000-gallon swimming pool designed for all-day family splash time.

The new attractions are part of a major expansion transforming the campground into one of the region’s largest family camping, family glamping, cabin, and outdoor recreation destinations.

“For families in Atlanta looking for something beyond the typical hotel getaway, this is the kind of place where kids stay busy from sun up to s’mores,” said General Manager Rodney Willis. “Between the water zone, live entertainment, themed activities, and all the attractions throughout the park, there’s always something happening.”

Additional new attractions include mini car rentals, mini electric boat rides, live entertainment, and a pavilion area beside the water zone.

The park has also added a brand-new Ranger Station, Cartoon Café, and camp store featuring camping essentials, snacks, gifts, and Yogi Bear merchandise.

The additions build on an already extensive lineup of offerings that includes a jump pad, mini golf, wagon rides with Yogi Bear, foam parties, gem mining, dance parties, and daily family activities.

The West Georgia location now offers 81 cabins, 225 RV sites, six glamping wagons, and 10 tent sites.

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts are famous for providing fun, family attractions, activities, and themed weekends with plentiful interactions with Yogi Bear, Boo Boo, Cindy Bear and Ranger Smith that include everything from pools and water slides to mini golf and foam parties to wagon rides and dance parties. Unique pet amenities, activities and accommodations are also increasingly part of the Jellystone Park experience.

For more information about the West Georgia location, please visit https://www.campjellystone.com/georgia/jellystone-park-west-georgia.

About Camp Jellystone



With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, licensing and operating of location-based entertainment based on the biggest franchises, stories, and characters from Warner Bros.’ world-renowned film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, award-winning Warner Bros. Studio Tour locations in London, Hollywood, and Tokyo, the iconic Harry Potter New York flagship store, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. WBDGE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division.

YOGI BEAR and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera (s26).

Contacts:

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Lindsay Kiesel

Lindsay.Kiesel@wbd.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98eb01d7-b57f-4767-8dec-2e05002d5768