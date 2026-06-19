Comprehensive Healthcare opens Columbia Valley Center for Recovery, the Tri-Cities' first inpatient behavioral health treatment and recovery facility

YAKIMA, Wash., June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comprehensive Healthcare today announced that the Columbia Valley Center for Recovery (CVCR) in Kennewick will open on Saturday, June 20, marking an important expansion of behavioral health and substance use treatment in the Tri-Cities region. As the area’s first inpatient treatment and recovery facility, CVCR strengthens Comprehensive Healthcare’s continuum of care by adding a critical level of service and allowing the organization to better serve individuals across a range of needs and acuity levels.

“By bringing inpatient care to the Tri-Cities, CVCR will fill a critical gap in our region’s behavioral health system,” said Jodi Daly, Ph.D., CEO of Comprehensive Healthcare. “The facility brings intensive support closer to home, so people can access care in their own community and near the family, providers and support systems that are so important to recovery.”

CVCR is a purpose-built environment for individuals experiencing serious mental health or substance use challenges. Comprehensive Healthcare will operate four key programs at the center, including Crisis Relief, Crisis Stabilization, Co-Occurring Residential Treatment and a Secure Withdrawal Management Program. The co-occurring residential treatment center and crisis stabilization unit will begin operating at full capacity as of Saturday, June 20, and an official opening date for the remaining programs will be forthcoming, pending final approval of state pharmacy licensure.

Crisis Relief Center : Immediate assessment and support for adults experiencing a behavioral health crisis, with voluntary stays of up to 23 hours and 59 minutes. It focuses on rapid stabilization and serves as a bridge to additional care when needed.

: Immediate assessment and support for adults experiencing a behavioral health crisis, with voluntary stays of up to 23 hours and 59 minutes. It focuses on rapid stabilization and serves as a bridge to additional care when needed. Crisis Stabilization Center : 16 beds to support individuals who voluntarily consent to care and require a longer stay to safely stabilize, offering extra time, guidance and connections to ongoing treatment and recovery resources.

: 16 beds to support individuals who voluntarily consent to care and require a longer stay to safely stabilize, offering extra time, guidance and connections to ongoing treatment and recovery resources. Co-Occurring Residential Treatment Center: 16-bed unit for voluntary care offered in a structured, therapeutic environment for individuals who have both a mental health diagnosis and a substance use disorder, working toward longer-term recovery.

16-bed unit for voluntary care offered in a structured, therapeutic environment for individuals who have both a mental health diagnosis and a substance use disorder, working toward longer-term recovery. Secure Withdrawal Management Program: 16-bed unit will provide medically supervised withdrawal care, evaluation and treatment for individuals experiencing a behavioral health crisis primarily related to substance use. In addition to serving voluntary clients, this unit may also care for individuals on an involuntary basis when safety concerns require a higher level of supervision and support.

CVCR operates under a “No Wrong Door” model, meaning anyone can access care regardless of their condition, circumstances or ability to pay. Individuals can walk in or call 988 or 911, and law enforcement can bring individuals experiencing a behavioral health crisis directly to the center. The model is designed to reduce pressure on emergency departments and quickly connect people to specialized behavioral health care.

“Crisis services exist to meet people in their most vulnerable moments with the level of care they need, when they need it,” said Taylor Stormo, chief administrative officer at Comprehensive Healthcare. “The Columbia Valley Center for Recovery does that, while also easing the burden on emergency departments and first responders who have been invaluable partners in addressing our region's behavioral health needs.”

The project is the result of years of community investment and collaboration with partners, including Benton County and the Benton Franklin Recovery Coalition.

“The Columbia Valley Center for Recovery represents what’s possible when a community comes together around a shared vision,” said Daly. “We’re proud to serve as the designated provider and to work alongside incredible partners who share a commitment to expanding access to much-needed care and support in the region.”

Comprehensive Healthcare was honored to work with Benton County Deputy Administrator Matt Rasmussen, who championed the initiative from concept to construction, along with key partners Michelle Gerber and the Benton Franklin Recovery Coalition, who helped shape the center to address the region’s most urgent mental health and substance use needs.

“Benton County is proud to partner with Comprehensive Healthcare in bringing these much-needed recovery services to the Tri-Cities,” said Rasmussen. “From the very beginning, the organization has worked closely with the County to help shape the vision and design of the Columbia Valley Center for Recovery. Their expertise and commitment have been essential to making this project a reality. This new facility represents a meaningful investment in the health and well-being of our community, and we believe it will make a lasting, positive impact for years to come.”

For more information about the Columbia Valley Center for Recovery and Comprehensive Healthcare’s services, visit CompHC.org.

About Comprehensive Healthcare:

As one of the largest behavioral health organizations in the state of Washington, Comprehensive Healthcare serves clients in the Greater Columbia Region. Comprehensive Healthcare is a Joint Commission accredited organization, providing compassionate, individualized behavioral healthcare since 1972. As a non-profit organization, Comprehensive Healthcare is dedicated to delivering high quality, evidence-based services to individuals, families and organizations. To learn more, visit Comprehensive Healthcare’s website at comphc.org.

Media Contacts:

Cassidy Brown

Comprehensive Healthcare

(509) 317-2876

cassidy.brown@comphc.org

Kate Hughes

Firmani + Associates

kate@firmani.com

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