Altius Inspiro Secures Second Consecutive Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Network Security Excellence

MANILA, Philippines, June 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altius Inspiro, a global leader in digital customer experience (CX) and business process services (BPS), today announced it has won the prestigious 2026 Fortress Cybersecurity Award in the Network Security category from the Business Intelligence Group. Earning this distinction for the second consecutive year, the award highlights the company’s extensive 12-month security transformation that replaced legacy perimeter defenses with a cloud-delivered SASE and Zero Trust architecture, driving phishing resilience from a 15% click rate to 0% and delivering a 92% improvement in mean time to identify.

Building upon this award-winning foundation, the company is advancing a practical, governed approach to AI that closes the speed gap between modern attackers and defenders, while protecting the people, clients, and partners who depend on its services.

Inspiro’s position rests on a clear observation: AI did not change the game; it accelerated it. Attackers already operate at machine speed, while many defenders still operate at human speed. The company treats AI as the biggest force multiplier in cybersecurity today and is closing that gap through deliberate adoption rather than trend-driven implementation. Inspiro is actively evaluating leading technologies to identify where AI can meaningfully reinforce its security operations.

Rather than positioning AI as a replacement for proven controls or experienced analysts, Inspiro frames it as an enabler that must complement strong defenses and expert judgment. Every capability under review must meet strict criteria: measurable value, operational usefulness, and governance from both a security and data privacy standpoint.

For Inspiro’s community, this translates into tangible outcomes. Inspiro is targeting stronger detection, accelerated analysis, improved visibility, faster triage, and enhanced response efficiency. The result is reduced risk, stronger resilience, and more secure, reliable service delivery across the company’s global footprint.

“The future of cybersecurity belongs to organizations that pair innovation with discipline,” says Ryo Ohashi, President and CEO of Altius Inspiro. “AI is accelerating how we defend, and we intend to lead that shift responsibly—building a more resilient Inspiro that protects our people, clients, and partners not just today, but for what comes next.”

“The threats are real, and so is the defense,” said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “Altius Inspiro stood out because its work in Network Security reflects where the market is headed: practical cybersecurity that solves real problems, earns trust, and protects the people and assets that depend on it.”

About Altius Inspiro, Inc.

Altius Inspiro is a global leader in digital customer experience management and business process services, serving Fortune 1000 companies across diverse industries. With a reputation for operational excellence and digital innovation, the company delivers next-generation CX solutions powered by strategy, advanced analytics, and technology. Altius Inspiro is a subsidiary of Altius Link, Inc., supported by shareholders KDDI Corporation and Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Learn more at www.inspiro.com.

Contact:

Raymond Boholano

Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Communications

raymond.boholano@inspiro.com