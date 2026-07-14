Altius Inspiro Earns Great Place To Work Certification for Second Consecutive Year

MANILA, Philippines, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altius Inspiro, Inc. (Inspiro) has officially earned the Great Place To Work® Certification™ for its Philippine operations in 2026, marking the second consecutive year the company has received this distinction. The certification, based on the Great Place To Work® Trust Index™ Employee Survey, reflects a significant leap in employee sentiment: 85% of employees confirmed the company is a great place to work, up from 74% in 2025 — an 11-point year-over-year gain that places Inspiro 20 points above the 65% minimum threshold required for certification in the Philippines.

Every core pillar measured by the survey, Trust, Pride, and Camaraderie, improved by eight to 10 points, underscoring the company's sustained commitment to building a workplace where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered.

“Earning this certification for the second consecutive year reflects an intentional people strategy built for the AI era,” said Ryo Ohashi, President and CEO of Altius Inspiro. “We invest in the learning, training, and skills development our people need to excel in higher-value work — because a safe, inclusive environment that champions equal opportunity isn't just the right thing to do. It’s what drives a high-performance culture that consistently delivers for our clients.”

Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work®, echoed the significance of the achievement. “Certification is a real achievement. It means a company’s employees have spoken, and what they’ve said reflects a culture of trust, pride, and camaraderie. We congratulate Altius Inspiro on this recognition.”

The Great Place To Work® Certification™ is widely regarded as the global benchmark for workplace culture. Earning it for a second consecutive year signals that Altius Inspiro’s people initiatives are not only working but accelerating, with measurable improvements across all key dimensions of the employee experience.

About Altius Inspiro, Inc.

Altius Inspiro is a global leader in digital customer experience management and business process services, serving Fortune 1000 companies across diverse industries. With a reputation for operational excellence and digital innovation, the company delivers next-generation CX solutions powered by strategy, advanced analytics, and technology. Altius Inspiro is a subsidiary of Altius Link, Inc., supported by shareholders KDDI Corporation and Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Learn more at www.inspiro.com.

Contact:

Raymond Boholano

Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Communications

raymond.boholano@inspiro.com