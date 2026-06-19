IvyBears Celebrates Milestone with 1 Million YouTube Subscribers in Record Time

Duesseldorf, NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOS ANGELES / DUESSELDORF — IvyBears, the new digital-first kids and family entertainment universe created by Kaan Haylaz and produced by Moontrail, has reached 1 million YouTube subscribers in just 50 days, marking a major early milestone for the fast-growing animated IP.

IvyBears Official Chapter 3

Launched less than two months ago, IvyBears has quickly built a global audience through its cinematic character design, mission-driven storytelling and high-energy animated episodes. The channel’s rapid rise reflects growing international demand for fresh kids and family entertainment brands that are built natively for digital audiences, but designed with broader franchise potential across streaming, film, gaming, licensing and consumer products.

Unlike traditional animation projects that often require years to validate audience demand, IvyBears has generated significant traction within weeks of launch. The milestone positions the brand as one of the most notable early-stage digital-first entertainment IP launches in the kids and family space.

“IvyBears was built as more than a YouTube channel,” said Kaan Haylaz, founder of IvyBears and Moontrail. “From day one, our goal was to create a global entertainment universe with strong characters, cinematic storytelling and real consumer-products potential. Reaching 1 million subscribers in just 50 days shows that audiences around the world are responding to the world we are building.”

The production behind IvyBears is led by Moontrail Animation Studios, the in-house creative and animation studio founded by Haylaz to efficiently develop, produce and scale original entertainment IP. Moontrail was created as the production engine behind IvyBears, combining animation, storytelling, character design, music, world-building and episodic production under one integrated studio structure.

The IvyBears universe follows a stylish crew of animated bear characters through high-stakes missions, friendship-driven adventures and visually rich story worlds. The brand is being developed with a long-term franchise mindset, including future opportunities across episodic entertainment, feature-length storytelling, merchandise, toys, games, licensing and consumer products.

The 1 million subscriber milestone comes as IvyBears continues to expand its global audience, including growing traction in the United States and other international markets. With additional episodes planned, Moontrail and IvyBears are now focused on scaling the entertainment universe while building deeper audience engagement across key markets.

“This is only the beginning,” added Haylaz. “The speed of the audience growth gives us confidence that IvyBears has the potential to become a major global kids and family IP. Our next step is to continue building the world, expanding the story and proving that IvyBears can grow from a digital breakout into a long-term entertainment franchise.”

About IvyBears

IvyBears is a digital-first kids and family entertainment IP created by Kaan Haylaz. Built around cinematic animated characters, mission-driven adventures and a global storytelling universe, IvyBears is designed to scale across YouTube, streaming, consumer products, licensing, games and future franchise extensions.

About Moontrail

Moontrail is the in-house creative and production studio behind IvyBears. Founded by Kaan Haylaz, Moontrail was built to efficiently develop, produce and scale original entertainment IP through animation, storytelling, music, character design, world-building and episodic production.

Chapter 3, Lulu

Press Inquiries

Sergi Rubio Gonzales

Sergi [at] Moontrail.ai

https://www.IvyBears.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=fnNoWWZ0HT0