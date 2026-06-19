AssetMark, Inc., LLC Data Breach Alert: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

CONCORD, Calif., June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a highly rated national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the AssetMark, Inc. data breach. AssetMark, Inc. learned of a breach on or about May 15, 2026.

What Happened

On or about May 15, 2026, AssetMark, Inc. discovered suspicious activity associated with login information. An unauthorized user accessed and obtained certain files containing customer information.

Information Exposed

The AssetMark, Inc. data breach may have compromised sensitive personal information, including names, Social Security numbers, financial account information, and government ID numbers. Approximately 570,000 individuals may be affected.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from AssetMark, Inc. may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the AssetMark, Inc. breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the AssetMark, Inc. incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: medelson@edelson-law.com; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About AssetMark, Inc.

AssetMark helps independent financial advisors grow their businesses by offering technology, investment solutions, and professional support services.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

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