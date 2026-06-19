Saia Expands Midwest Network with New Facilities in Minnesota and Missouri

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA), a leading provider of less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, announced the opening of two new terminals this month in Duluth, Minnesota, and Columbia, Missouri, as part of the company’s continued investment in expanding and strengthening its nationwide network.

The Duluth terminal opened earlier this month, while the Columbia facility officially began operations this week.

The new terminals give customers expanded access to Saia’s network across key Midwest markets, with stronger regional coverage, and added capacity to support growing shipping needs.

“These additions reflect our ongoing commitment to strategically growing our footprint where customers need reliable service and capacity most,” said Saia Executive Vice President of Operations Patrick Sugar. “By continuing to invest in our infrastructure, we’re able to create stronger connections across our network and support more efficient freight movement for our customers.”

The Duluth facility enhances Saia’s ability to serve northern Minnesota and surrounding markets, while the Columbia terminal strengthens connectivity throughout central Missouri and nearby Midwest freight corridors.

The openings also continue to build on the momentum of Saia’s “It’s a Yes” brand campaign launched earlier this year, reinforcing the company’s focus on responsive service, operational flexibility and customer-focused solutions.

“As Saia continues to expand, our priority remains delivering the consistent, dependable experience customers expect from our network,” added Sugar. “Each investment helps position us to better support customers today and into the future.”

For more information about Saia and its freight and logistics capabilities, visit saia.com.

About Saia Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is a full-service freight and logistics provider with a national footprint built to deliver reliable, flexible shipping solutions. With industry-leading operations and a strong emphasis on the customer experience, the company helps keep freight - and businesses - moving. Saia offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, brokered truckload, expedited transportation, and other logistics services. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company operates 218 terminals providing national service. Saia has repeatedly been recognized for its people-centric, safety-driven, and sustainability-minded focus. For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia.com.

For more information, contact:

Jeannie S. Jump

Senior Marketing and Corporate Affairs Specialist

Phone: 770-232-4069 Email: jjump@saia.com