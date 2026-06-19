SPX Technologies Announces Leadership Transition in D&M Segment

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Technologies (NYSE: SPXC) (“SPX” or the “Company”) today announced a planned leadership transition within its Detection & Measurement (D&M) segment.

After an outstanding career with SPX, John Swann has announced plans to retire in January 2027. Since joining the company in 2004, Swann has played a pivotal role in shaping the business—driving growth, building high-performing teams, and delivering strong results across multiple areas of the portfolio, most recently as leader of the D&M segment.

As part of a thoughtful and planned succession, Eric Kaled will succeed Swann as leader of the D&M segment, effective August 31, 2026.

“On behalf of the Board and the entire SPX leadership team, I want to thank John for his many years of outstanding service and leadership,” said Gene Lowe, President and Chief Executive Officer of SPX Technologies. “During his tenure, John played a central role in scaling our businesses into larger, stronger and more profitable growth platforms. His focus on developing high-performing teams, disciplined approach to strategy and execution and ability to identify and integrate strategic acquisitions have created lasting value for our customers, employees and shareholders. As John transitions his role, I have great confidence in Eric and the D&M leadership team, and I believe the segment is very well positioned to continue its strong momentum.”

Kaled brings a strong track record of performance and leadership at SPX. Since joining the company in 2019, he has strengthened the Transportation and Communications Technologies platforms to grow financial performance and stability through multiple large-scale contract wins and the introduction of advanced customer solutions, while enhancing product innovation and operational execution. His deep understanding of the business, combined with his strategic mindset and operational leadership, position him well to lead the D&M segment into its next phase of growth.

Following the transition, Swann will remain with SPX through the end of the year to support key strategic growth initiatives and ensure a smooth leadership handoff.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies is a supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in HVAC and detection and measurement markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Technologies has approximately 5,300 employees in more than 16 countries. For more information, please visit www.spx.com.

SPX Investor Contact:

Johann Rawlinson, Vice President, Investor Relations

Email: spx.investor@spx.com

Source: SPX Technologies