SPX Technologies to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

In conjunction with this announcement, SPX Technologies’ President and Chief Executive Officer Gene Lowe and SPX Technologies’ Vice President, Chief Financial Officer Mark Carano will discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook during a conference call on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast and slides:

The call will be simultaneously webcast and the slides will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://www.spx.com/investor-relations/webcasts-and-presentations, or through the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/o5op5ou8.

Call access:

To access the call by phone, please use the following link to receive dial-in details https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI1493b55e6e4e4d7eb65b63476990f468. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at www.spx.com.

About SPX Technologies, Inc: SPX Technologies, Inc. is a diversified, global supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Technologies, Inc. has operations in over 16 countries. SPX Technologies, Inc. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SPXC.” For more information, please visit www.spx.com.

Investor Contacts:

Johann Rawlinson, Vice President, Investor Relations

Phone: 980.228.6028

Email: spx.investor@spx.com

Source: SPX Technologies