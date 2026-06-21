Crypto News: Pepeto Bridge Goes Live as the XRP Price Builds Toward a Fresh All-Time High

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto just cleared a full exchange stress test and pushed past $10.28 million raised with the weekly pace still picking up, and what is building around this project is unlike anything the meme coin market has watched since the Dogecoin days.

No crypto project has combined this level of viral attention with a fully built exchange at presale pricing, and the wallets entering tell you they see the upside in front of them. XRP holders are watching closer than most because the wider crypto news flow signals a large-cap breakout, and the XRP price leads that move on $1.06 billion in ETF assets and an XRP price prediction stretching from $8 by year end toward $26 over the longer cycle.

Below, this piece breaks down the math behind that XRP price prediction, then turns to Pepeto to show what is pulling capital into this presale.

Pepeto Bridge Goes Live as Crypto News Points to the Boldest XRP Price Targets in Years

Pepeto is moving faster than anyone expected, with the bridge upgrade landing as the XRP price outlook shifted from cautious to aggressive. Behind that shift sits one of the strongest setups XRP has shown in months: spot XRP ETFs pulled in $17.11 million in a single day this week, the largest in two months, lifting cumulative XRP ETF assets above $1.06 billion per CoinMarketCap .

At the same time, wallets holding 1 million XRP or more now control 74.1% of the supply after adding 1.53 billion tokens over six months, and whale buying at that size has historically landed before every major XRP price move per CoinTelegraph .

Standard Chartered holds an $8 XRP price prediction tied to ETF flows and US regulation, TradingView analysts project a rally to $3.30 and $8.50 after the symmetrical triangle breakout, and longer cycle work pushes the XRP price prediction to $12.04 medium term, stretching to $26 by 2030 on ETF growth.

Once the XRP price clears its next major level, crypto news from every prior cycle confirms presales and meme coins multiply far harder than large caps, because that sequence plays out every time. Dogecoin proved it first, Shiba Inu repeated it, and every fresh crypto news cycle since has shown wallets which moved early walked away on those returns while everyone watched.

This year, nothing reads stronger than Pepeto . What the team shipped has never existed inside a meme project, and the section below shows why wallets that usually hold XRP are sending capital into this presale.

Crypto News: Pepeto Ships the Bridge the Market Was Missing

Pepeto solves that with AI contract scanning that vets every token before it hits the trading floor, zero-cost swaps, and a bridge moving any asset across three chains without fees. More than 1,500 projects have applied to list on the exchange, proving the space was ready for a verified platform led by a former Binance executive, and every token going live creates volume flowing back to presale holders for life.

The wider crypto news cycle places Pepeto next to the earliest large cap success stories, and that sounds bold until the facts come in. DOGE reached $90 billion on a logo and a single tweet, and Pepeto carries that reach while delivering tools traders use daily.

This combination of ground-floor pricing, audited contracts, and viral momentum running into a bull cycle is rarely produced at once. The wallets that recognized this pattern in earlier cycles and entered the strongest presales before exchange trading opened are the ones the market spent years wishing they had copied, and Pepeto is where that dynamic unfolds now.

Conclusion

XRP minted millionaires out of holders who saw a payments revolution years before the market caught on to Ripple, and the XRP price now charging toward a fresh all-time high proves those believers read the chart right.

But at a $76 billion cap, the XRP price cannot deliver that multiple anymore. The real money has moved to where the next 100x is forming, and for 2026 every signal points to one entry above all the others.

The whales loading up on Pepeto are not chasing a logo, they are buying the same setup that took DOGE from a fraction of a cent into a $90 billion market cap and Shiba Inu from $8,000 into $5 billion at peak, except this one ships a working exchange on top. A 100x from presale puts the token at a fraction of where DOGE landed, and the math only gets bigger as exchange volume compounds, which is exactly why big wallets are positioning before the Binance debut and not after.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the XRP price prediction for 2026?

The XRP price prediction for 2026 reaches $3.30 to $8.50 via CoinGape, with Standard Chartered at $8 on ETF inflows above $1.06 billion. XRP builds toward a fresh ATH.

Why are XRP wallets buying Pepeto presale?

XRP wallets are buying Pepeto for its zero-fee exchange, SolidProof audit, and 170% staking APY at $0.0000001877. The presale raised $10.28 million ahead of its Binance debut.