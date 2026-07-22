Crypto News: Pepeto Crypto Presale Crosses $10.485 Million as Investor Entries Accelerate

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto has announced that its presale has crossed $10.485 million in total funding, and the number behind the number is what makes today's crypto news: more than 40,000 investors now hold a position, with new entries landing every day. The milestone arrives in a crypto market that has entered a more selective phase.

Large-cap assets still own the headlines, but a growing share of participants now watch early-stage projects that show real progress, because in this environment execution counts for more than promises.

Pepeto Announces $10.485 Million Crossed: Presale Progress and Current Details

The announcement is the milestone itself: $10.485 million in funding, crossed this week, and still climbing daily. The figure did not arrive in one burst. It built stage after stage as the audit and platform progress were released, each stage pricing above the last on the way toward the exchange listing, and a steady climb of that kind reads as long-term positioning, not short-term speculation.

The crowd behind the total tells the clearer story. More than 40,000 investors hold a position, thousands joined during the most recent stages alone, and the pace keeps rising with each week of crypto news coverage. A large share of the presale supply is already distributed, so fewer tokens remain at early pricing levels, and the market has noticed.

Why This Presale Stage Matters

Later presale stages mark a change in behavior: the observers who waited for proof start moving once the systems exist, and with the platform built and the funding total setting records weekly, that is exactly where Pepeto stands.

There is a detail inside the entry data that most readers scroll past, and the few who catch it understand the whole story. Two very different groups are entering at once. Large wallets choose projects the way they always have, on the strength of the build, the audit, and the working product, and their entries here are heavy. Meme coin traders choose on virality, community speed, and the daily energy that pushes meme coins up, feed after feed, and they are arriving in thousands. One group brings the weight, the other brings the daily lift, and crypto projects that attract both at the same time are among the rarest setups in the market. Nobody needs to explain what that combination has produced before. The reader who noticed it here, this early, already belongs to the small group that sees these things before the crowd does.

As supply tightens, the structure does the talking. Earlier tiers never return once their stages end, and every completed stage so far has closed faster than the one before it. For investors who follow structured crypto presales, this is the point in a timeline they watch closest.

What Pepeto Is Building

Pepeto is being developed as a complete trading platform for the meme coin market: one place where tokens on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana can be traded without fees, moved across chains, and checked for scams before they ever list.

At the center sits the Pepeto Bridge, which connects Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana directly. A position on one of the three networks reaches the other two in a single step, without the wrapped tokens and stacked platforms cross-chain transfers usually demand. Around the bridge sits the rest of the stack: PepetoSwap runs trades with zero fees, an AI scanner tests every token before it lists and blocks scam contracts, and staking is live from day one at 168% APY.

The design ties token demand directly to how much the platform gets used: every trade that runs through the exchange creates demand for the PEPETO token, by build, not by promise.

Rollout and Risk Controls

Security came first. Pepeto completed a full audit with SolidProof, covering smart contract logic and core system behavior, and the results are public. In a crypto market where scam contracts remain the biggest danger to new buyers, a verified codebase and a scanner that checks every token before listing are protections that are finished, not planned.

One point stays essential: PEPETO is available only through the official website. The token is not listed on any exchange yet, so any token carrying this name elsewhere is not the genuine one.

Why Over 40,000 Investors Are Watching Closely

A record funding total, a crowd of entries growing by the day, shrinking early supply, and a finished platform have placed this crypto presale at the sharpest point of its rollout so far.

The presale price structure is fixed and public, the open market sets an entirely new price after listing, and that repricing moment is the milestone those investors, and the wider crypto news cycle with them, are now watching for.

For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: https://pepetocoin.com/

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment in PEPETO Presale, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital.

It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.