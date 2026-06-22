Permission has been granted to UAB Urbo Bankas to repurchase its own shares

Urbo bankas UAB (hereinafter - “the Bank”), company code 112027077, address: Konstitucijos pr.18B, Vilnius.

The Bank informs that, by a decision of the Director of the Prudential Supervision Department of the Bank of Lithuania, permission was granted to the Bank on 19 June 2026 to repurchase its issued Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital instruments (its own shares), in accordance with the terms approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders on 27 March 2026.

For more information please contact: Julius Ivaška, Head of Business Division, tel. +370 601 04 453, e-mail media@urbo.lt