Samba Acquires Bestever AI to Accelerate the Future of Agentic Advertising

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samba, the global leader in media intelligence, today announced the acquisition of Bestever AI, a GenAI platform built for advertisers and marketers. Bestever founder and CEO Apoorva Govind joins Samba as Director of Product, leading the company's AI product strategy, along with the full Bestever team.

The future of advertising is not just automated, it is autonomous. And it will be guided by real data and real performance signals. While the industry rushes toward workflow automation and black-box engines, Samba is making a contrarian bet: an AI agent is only as intelligent as the data that fuels it. Generic, model-driven strategies cannot match agents built on first-party data at scale.

Samba has spent years building exactly that foundation. With deterministic signals from 1.5 billion opted-in users globally, the company has an unparalleled, objective view of how real people stream video, watch linear TV, research topics online, and behave across every screen, insights even the largest walled gardens do not have. Samba is now deploying those signals to power a true agentic engine for the entire media ecosystem, one that autonomously researches each brand, builds a custom targeting strategy, and delivers actionable analytics in real time to optimize campaigns. What used to require entire data science teams and months of work can now happen in minutes.

“The next era of advertising belongs to agents that can act on real intelligence to rapidly expand the audiences we can reach, with more personalization, and across many more platforms all at once. Samba has built the platform and the most accurate, deterministic data asset in the industry for over a billion user profiles. Apoorva and her team will focus on our agentic solutions which leverage that media intelligence, leaning into her rare combination of technical depth and product vision,” said Ashwin Navin, Co-founder and CEO of Samba.

Govind founded Bestever AI in 2023 after more than a decade in engineering leadership at Apple and Uber. Seeing the persistent gap between raw performance signals and creative that drives consumer decisions, she built Bestever AI to close it with technology that autonomously researches brands, develops competitive strategy, and generates ad creative driven by real performance data. The company was backed by Audacious Ventures, Offline Ventures, A16Z, and F7 Ventures.

“Samba has something most AI companies can only dream about: a truly independent, deterministic view of how audiences behave across every screen, at massive scale. That is the foundation that makes agentic advertising actually work, and joining Samba means the opportunity to build with the best media intelligence in the industry,” said Apoorva Govind, Director of Product at Samba.

Samba's platform unifies TV, web, and other media signals into a single view of the consumer journey, enabling advertisers and media companies to plan smarter, measure more accurately, and target audiences on every screen. The Bestever AI acquisition accelerates Samba's agentic roadmap, bringing the company closer to its vision of autonomous, data-driven advertising built on intelligence the rest of the industry cannot replicate.

About Samba

Samba combines agentic AI, 907+ billion independent monthly data signals, and actionable analytics to take the guesswork out of media for the fastest growing brands in the world. We call it Media Intelligence: going beyond demographics to understand what your customers are watching, reading, thinking and feeling across every screen, and then adjust your campaign to convert and win attention in real time. With over 1.5 billion opted-in user profiles, you have access to signals no one else has to hyper-target audiences, optimize outcomes, and convert purchase intent across every screen globally. Stop Projecting. Start Predicting with Samba. For more information, visit samba.com.

Media Contact: press@samba.tv