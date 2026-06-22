Company Announcement No 32/2026
|Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark
Tel +45 74 37 37 37
AL Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
al-sydbank.com
|22 June 2026
Dear Sirs
AL Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 25
On 25 February 2026 AL Sydbank A/S announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,100m. The share buyback programme commenced on 2 March 2026 and will be completed by 31 January 2027.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of AL Sydbank A/S and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:
|Number of shares
|VWAP
|Gross value (DKK)
|Accumulated, most recent
Announcement
777,000
409,294,770.00
|15 June 2026
16 June 2026
17 June 2026
18 June 2026
19 June 2026
| 5,000
6,000
6,000
7,000
7,000
|558.42
559.54
558.04
562.46
560.67
|2,792,100.00
3,357,240.00
3,348,240.00
3,937,220.00
3,924,690.00
|Total over week 25
|31,000
|17,359,490.00
|Total accumulated during the
share buyback programme
808,000
426,654,260.00
All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of AL Sydbank A/S.
Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, AL Sydbank A/S holds a total of 808,420 own shares, equal to 0.91% of the Bank’s share capital.
Yours sincerely
AL Sydbank A/S
Attachment