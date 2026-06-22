BidMachine Introduces Direct Placements and Agentic Readiness

MCLEAN, Va. and CANNES, France, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BidMachine, the mobile-first programmatic exchange and supply-side platform today announced the the continued expansion of its Direct Placements program and the opening of Agentic Readiness pilots — a protocol-agnostic interface layer that lets buyer agents transact against BidMachine inventory.

Direct Placements is BidMachine’s curated supply program for premium mobile inventory. It is operating in production today, with measurable revenue impact for participating publishers:

2 0 plus active demand partners transacting via Direct Placements across the advertisement ecosystem

transacting via Direct Placements across the advertisement ecosystem Meets IAB DIRECT path guidelines , one of the cleanest, trusted, SDK supply paths in mobile programmatic

, one of the cleanest, trusted, SDK supply paths in mobile programmatic Full sellers.json and schain transparency — every impression traceable to the originating publisher

— every impression traceable to the originating publisher Scope3 carbon measurement at the impression level , aligned with IAB Tech Lab’s Green Supply Path Initiative

, aligned with IAB Tech Lab’s Green Supply Path Initiative Identity resolution through Intent IQ and LiveRamp for cookieless audience addressability across iOS and Android

through Intent IQ and LiveRamp for cookieless audience addressability across iOS and Android Best in classSDK, more than 50,000 in-play WW, with top 500 publishers in app stores, 600M monthly active devices — the existing integration footprint unlocks the full Direct Placements demand roster with no additional publisher technical effort

“BidMachine’s Direct Placements and Agentic Readiness share a common foundation - a mobile supply path engineered for verifiable trust,” said Mark D. Fruehan, Global Head of Demand & Exchange Ops at BidMachine. “The same signals that make Direct Placements the cleanest curated path in mobile programmatic are what make BidMachine’s supply graph addressable by autonomous buyer agents today.”

“Mobile in-app environments require a different approach to identity because so much of the ecosystem now operates without traditional identifiers,” said Tamir Shub, VP of Business Development at Intent IQ. “SDK-level identity resolution helps restore addressability and auction competitiveness across mobile supply, improving both advertiser performance and publisher monetization, while also enhancing the effectiveness of emerging agentic buying solutions that rely on accurate, real-time identity and supply signals.”

As the programmatic industry is navigating competing agentic infrastructure frameworks – AdCP (Ad Context Protocol), the IAB Tech Lab Agentic RTB Framework, The Trade Desk’s Open Agentic Kit, Google’s Gemini-powered DV360 integrations, and emerging agent-to-agent (A2A) protocols – BidMachine’s Agentic Readiness is an interface layer that empowers any buyer agent, on any protocol to transact against BidMachine supply.

Protocol-agnostic architecture — a BidMachine-native seller agent exposes the Direct Placements supply graph and Open Market through AdCP, AAMP, and A2A protocols in parallel, with extension points for additional standards as they emerge

— a BidMachine-native seller agent exposes the Direct Placements supply graph and Open Market through AdCP, AAMP, and A2A protocols in parallel, with extension points for additional standards as they emerge Trust-signal substrate — The IAB DIRECT path guidelines, schain transparency, and supply chain carbon signals that underpin BidMachine's Direct Placements program form the trust substrate now being structured into machine-readable scoring for agentic DSP buyers.

— The IAB DIRECT path guidelines, schain transparency, and supply chain carbon signals that underpin BidMachine's Direct Placements program form the trust substrate now being structured into machine-readable scoring for agentic DSP buyers. Pilot-ready today — BidMachine is now accepting test partners from DSPs, agency trading desks, Demand Partners and independent buyer-agent developers to run controlled pilots against live mobile inventory

— BidMachine is now accepting test partners from DSPs, agency trading desks, Demand Partners and independent buyer-agent developers to run controlled pilots against live mobile inventory Q3 2026 general availability — production-grade access for buyer agents across all three protocols, with publisher activation through the existing SDK integration

“Every SSP/DSP and agency is investing in agentic buying infrastructure, and the standards conversation is fragmented by design — that’s the reality publishers have to plan around,” Fruehan continued. “Our answer is to build the interface, not pick a side. BidMachine supply will be addressable by AdCP agents, AAMP agents, A2A agents, and whatever comes next — with the same trust signals on every path. We’re open for pilot partners today and on track for general availability in Q3.”

Most of the agentic buying conversation in 2026 has centered on CTV and open web. Mobile in-app is the largest share of consumer time spent and the highest-growth UA channel for gaming, utility, and social publishers — and it is structurally different from web supply.

BidMachine’s mobile-specific capabilities give agentic buyers a category that web-based supply paths cannot match: SDK-level access to in-app signals; mobile identity resolution at scale; premium gaming and utility publisher concentration; and meets Scope3’s measurement standard at the mobile impression — a capability most mobile exchanges do not yet offer.

Direct Placements is in general availability today for qualified publishers and demand partners.

Agentic Readiness pilots are open to selected SSPs/DSPs, agency trading desks, and buyer-agent developers immediately, with general availability targeted for Q3 2026. Interested partners should contact the BidMachine team to scope pilot participation. BidMachine seller is also available via Scope3’s Interchange program.

The BidMachine team is available at Cannes Lion 2026, June 22-24, 2026. Contact markf@bidmachine.io to schedule a meeting. .

About BidMachine

BidMachine is a mobile-first programmatic exchange and supply-side platform engineered for the agentic era of advertising. Through its dual-channel architecture — real-time open exchange plus curated Direct Placements — BidMachine connects premium mobile publishers to the world’s leading demand partners via the cleanest, most transparent supply path in mobile programmatic. BidMachine is IAB DIRECT path compliant, and built its architecture to meet Jounce Media's criteria for clean, direct, transparent programmatic inventory, and Scope3 carbon measurement at the impression level.