COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 34/2026 - June 22, 2026
On February 26, 2026, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2026. On April 30, 2026, the program was increased from a maximum of DKK 400m to DKK 700m, cf. company announcement no. 23/2026.
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of April 16, 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 27, 2026, to August 14, 2026. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 700m.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|1,067,000
|458.58
|489,308,070
|June 15, 2026
|14,000
|416.75
|5,834,500
|June 16, 2026
|13,000
|417.55
|5,428,150
|June 17. 2026
|13,000
|419.46
|5,452,980
|June 18 2026
|14,000
|414.23
|5,799,220
|June 19, 2026
|14,000
|415.32
|5,814,480
|Total accumulated under the program
|1,135,000
|456.07
|517,637,400
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,388,388 shares, corresponding to 2.8% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,300,000, including treasury shares.
For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04
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