Cyber Acoustics Introduces ACCESS AI Workforce Verification Platform Alongside Next-Generation Headsets for Call Centers

VANCOUVER, Wash., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Acoustics , a growing force in technology solutions for BPOs and enterprises, today announced ACCESS AI, a new continuous monitoring software platform designed to help BPOs and enterprise organizations strengthen remote workforce accountability through continuous employee verification and compliance monitoring.

The company is also announcing the next evolution of its AC-204ENC headset family, the third generation of its most popular line featuring enhancements to durability and comfort. The complete range of new innovations will be featured in a technology showcase and available for demo at Customer Contact Week in Las Vegas, June 24 and 25 in booth #852.

New ACCESS AI Software Reduces Risk and Improves Remote Agent Oversight

For organizations managing large-scale contact centers or remote teams in highly regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, and insurance, verifying that the employee hired is the same individual handling customer interactions has become a growing operational challenge.

Cyber Acoustics ACCESS AI is a new continuous monitoring software platform designed to help

organizations reduce risk, improve operational oversight, and support secure customer interactions without disrupting the agent’s experience.

“Remote and hybrid work models have created incredible flexibility for organizations, but they have also introduced new challenges around workforce verification, compliance, and operational oversight,” said Steve Erickson, COO of Cyber Acoustics. “ACCESS AI was developed to help organizations continuously verify who is handling customer interactions, while preserving the tools and workflows companies already rely on.”

Customer Feedback Inspired Meaningful Upgrades to Headset Durability and Comfort

Building on the proven performance and reliability that made the AC-204ENC a go-to standard for agents, the latest generation introduces meaningful enhancements taken directly from the feedback of agents and contact center IT managers, with special focus paid to durability and comfort.

Durability has been strengthened to meet the demands of daily use in high-volume environments. An improved headband design, braided cable, and reinforced stress-relief connections help minimize wear and tear, ensuring long-term reliability for both agents and IT teams. Replaceable leatherette or foam earpads help extend the lifespan of the headset while supporting long-term daily use.

“The new AC-204 models are the third evolution of this product line, and each iteration applies design changes specifically guided by customer input,” continued Erickson. “A consistent theme continues to surface across customer feedback: headset abuse remains one of the costliest operational challenges facing BPOs today, regardless of brand, geographic location, or whether agents work remotely or on-site. Pulling from our decades of experience building headsets for K-12 classrooms, where durability is also the most important feature, the new AC-204ENC line brings that same durability philosophy to today’s BPO environments.”





The new AC-204ENC from Cyber Acoustics features updates guided by customer feedback both from agents and IT teams. It offers improved durability and comfort with consistently clear audio quality

Designed for Comfort Across Every Shift

Comfort and usability have also been enhanced to support the long shifts typical in BPO environments. A lightweight design, adjustable headband, and soft, replaceable earpads - available in both leatherette and foam - provide lasting comfort for 8-12 hours of continuous wear. Rotating 180° earcups allow for a more flexible, personalized fit across users. An intuitive in-line controller with soft-touch buttons offers convenient access to volume and microphone mute, with an LED indicator for added confidence during calls.

Engineered for Clarity in Demanding Environments

The evolved AC-204ENC models feature the same high-quality performance and audio clarity that popularized the line.

In high-volume contact centers, inconsistent microphone placement or movement during use can lead to fluctuating audio quality and reduced clarity. A redesigned rigid-flex microphone boom addresses this by holding its position once set, enabling more consistent, optimal voice capture throughout the workday. Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology further enhances performance by leveraging dual microphones and advanced processing to minimize background noise and improve voice pickup, ensuring agents are heard clearly by customers and colleagues alike.

New Headset Models Now Available

AC-204ENC USB-A Stereo Headset, available with either leatherette or foam earcups

AC-104 ENC USB-A Mono Headset, available with either a leatherette or foam earcup

AC-204USB USB-A Stereo Headset, available with either leatherette or foam earcups

AC-104USB USB-A Mono headset, available with either leatherette or foam earcup

Pricing and Availability

The AC-204ENC and AC-104ENC are priced competitively. For a quote or to discuss a transition in your call center contact sales@cyberacoustics.com.

For more information about how Cyber Acoustics supports call centers visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/contact-centers. To see our complete line of agent daily use options visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/daily-solutions. For details on our modern agent training solution, Agent Assist, visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/agent-assist. For more information on ACCESS AI reach out to sales@cyberacoustics.com.

About Cyber Acoustics

For 30 years, Cyber Acoustics, Inc. has remained a leading provider of technology solutions for education, business, and personal use. With a commitment to delivering value, performance, and reliability, the company has built a strong reputation for designing and manufacturing innovative products based on customer feedback. Focused on exceptional customer service and sustainable business practices, Cyber Acoustics has been a trusted worldwide technology provider since 1996. Product lines include a range of headsets, speakers, webcams and laptop docking stations. For more information about Cyber Acoustics and its complete line of products, or to learn how we can help you promote your brand through a premium technology build, visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/. Follow the company on LinkedIn, YouTube, Bluesky, Instagram, and Facebook.

PR Contact:

Susie Hayne

shayne@cyberacoustics.com

360-823-4140

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c5f7174-1896-4399-8e8f-801b0b1889f7