Seer and Korea University Present Preliminary Data at ASMS 2026 Demonstrating Potential of AI-Driven Plasma Proteomics for Multi-Cancer Screening

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), a leader in deep, unbiased proteomics, today announced preliminary data presented at the 2026 American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) Annual Conference demonstrating the potential of the Proteograph® Product Suite to enable AI-driven approaches for multi-cancer screening. The findings were presented by Sang-Won Lee, Ph.D., Professor at Korea University and Chief Executive Officer of TargetX, and Jaewoo Kang, Ph.D., Professor at Korea University and Chief Executive Officer of AIGEN Sciences, during the Seer Breakfast Symposium on June 1 in San Diego.

“By incorporating the Proteograph platform into our plasma proteomics workflow, we are able to profile the plasma proteome at remarkable depth and scale across thousands of patient samples with the reproducibility required for large-scale clinical research,” said Dr. Lee. “Equally important, the quality and consistency of the data enable us to explore new computational approaches that extend beyond conventional identification-based analyses. By combining deep proteomic datasets generated using the Proteograph and Orbitrap Astral mass spectrometer combined with our ID-Free AI framework, we can learn directly from a substantially larger portion of the underlying data and uncover biological patterns that may otherwise remain inaccessible.”

“The Proteograph platform significantly expands the breadth and depth of proteomic information captured from plasma samples,” said Dr. Kang. “Applying self-supervised AI models directly to these rich datasets allows us to extract biological signal beyond what traditional workflows can utilize. This creates an opportunity to investigate whether previously untapped information can contribute to future multi-cancer screening approaches.”

“The convergence of AI and large-scale biology will require datasets of unprecedented depth, quality, and scale,” said Omid Farokhzad, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Seer. “The work presented by Drs. Lee and Kang exemplifies the type of transformative science the Proteograph platform was designed to enable. Their early findings provide an exciting glimpse into how deep proteomic datasets, analyzed with advanced AI methods, may help unlock new approaches to disease detection and biological discovery. We are proud to support this pioneering research and the scientific community's efforts to push the boundaries of what is possible.”

At ASMS, Drs. Lee and Kang presented results from an ongoing collaboration between Seer and Korea University focused on generating one of the largest deep, unbiased plasma proteomics datasets assembled to date. The analysis included more than 5,500 plasma samples spanning ten major cancer types and healthy controls.

The researchers reported deep and highly reproducible plasma proteome coverage at population scale, averaging more than 14,000 protein groups per sample, while enabling the construction of a comprehensive cohort-derived proteomic reference resource. They also described an emerging ID-Free AI framework designed to leverage the substantial portion of mass spectrometry data that remains uncharacterized by conventional identification-based workflows. Together, these efforts establish a foundation for evaluating whether additional biological information contained within complex proteomic datasets can improve future multi-cancer screening strategies.

The findings represent an early milestone in an ongoing collaboration between Seer and Korea University that is expected to analyze more than 20,000 clinical plasma samples across ten of Korea's highest-incidence cancer types.

About Seer, Inc.

Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER) sets the standard in deep, unbiased proteomics, delivering insights with scale, speed, precision, and reproducibility previously unattainable by other proteomic methods. Seer's Proteograph Product Suite integrates proprietary engineered nanoparticles, automation instrumentation, optimized consumables, and advanced analytical software. Seer's products are for research use only and are not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, visit www.seer.bio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on Seer’s beliefs and assumptions and on information available to Seer as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Seer’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential of the Proteograph platform to enable AI-driven multi-cancer screening and statements regarding Seer’s plans, strategies, expectations, strategic opportunities, research and development initiatives, and prospects. These risks are described more fully in Seer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other documents that Seer subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, Seer undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Media Contact:

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