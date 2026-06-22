Amaero Expands Powder Capacity Ahead of Schedule

MCDONALD, Tenn., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaero Inc. (ASX:3DA, OTCX:AMROF) (“Amaero” or the “Company”), leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value refractory and titanium alloy powders for additive and advanced manufacturing, and a leader in PM-HIP (Powder Metallurgy Hot Isostatic Pressing) manufacturing is pleased to announce that it has completed commissioning of the 3rd advanced Electrode Induction Melting Inert Gas Atomizer (EIGA Premium) ahead of schedule1 at its flagship Tennessee manufacturing facility.

Key Points

Amaero has now commissioned 3 EIGA atomizers with 1 atomizer dedicated to refractory alloys and 2 atomizers dedicated to titanium alloys,

The comprehensive process, system and facility safety review and remediation planning continue with titanium production expected to re-start in July,

Amaero has completed its 3-year, A$72 million capital investment plan on schedule and on budget 2 ,

, The installation of Argon recycling plant remains on schedule to be commissioned 1Q CY2027 and commissioning of the 4th EIGA remains on schedule for June 2027 3 ,

, The re-domiciliation to United States has been completed ahead of schedule, positioning Amaero for a potential U.S. initial public offering and listing in late CY2026 or early CY2027, subject to equity capital market conditions4



With the commissioning of the 3rd atomizer, Amaero has expanded its U.S production platform across both refractory and titanium alloy powders. The Company now has annual production capacity of approximately 200 tons for refractory alloys and approximately 480 tons for titanium alloys, positioning Amaero as the largest capacity U.S. domestic producer of spherical refractory and titanium alloy powders.

The 3rd atomizer strengthens Amaero’s ability to service growing customer demand across multiple manufacturing markets utilized by the defense, space, aerospace, nuclear and medical industries.

In conjunction with Jensen Hughes, a global leader in safety and risk-based engineering with a specialty in metal dust hazards, Amaero has undertaken a comprehensive review of process, systems and facility safety with planned remediation and improvements. The Company expects to resume titanium powder production in July.

In 2024, the Company announced a forward leaning, 3-year capital investment plan that totaled approximately A$72 million. With completion of the capital investment plan on schedule and on budget, the Company is positioned as both the largest capacity U.S. domestic producer of refractory and titanium alloy powders and a leading U.S. domestic PM-HIP manufacturer of near-net-shape critical components. The Company has expanded the capital investment plans to accelerate other growth investments that include a 4th advanced atomizer, Argon recycling plant and expansion of PM-HIP production, as well as expenses associated with re-domiciliation, PCAOB audit and potential initial public offering in the U.S.

Ahead of schedule, the Company has completed its re-domiciliation to the United States. The PCAOB audit with BDO USA has proceeded on schedule. The Company is positioned for potential initial public offering and listing in the U.S. in late CY2026 or early CY2027 subject to equity capital market conditions.

Hank J. Holland, Amaero’s Chairman and CEO, commented:

“Amaero’s corporate strategy and management decisions are anchored in a forward looking and forward leaning one-to-three-year horizon. Following the safety incidents in May, we decided to pause titanium powder production to undertake a comprehensive process, system and facility safety review with planned remediation and improvements. Recognizing that our customers depend on Amaero for reliable and timely powder supply, Amaero, Jensen Hughes, engineers and consultants are working 7 day weeks to return to production as quickly as possible; however, we will take a ‘safety first’ approach. We expect that titanium production will re-start in July.

We were gratified by the strong shareholder support for the re-domiciliation, as this will further Amaero’s market position as a leading U.S. company that is integral to domestic sovereign manufacturing and supply chains for mission-critical applications supporting defense, space, aerospace, nuclear, medical and industrial applications. In response to demand pull, we acted boldly three years ago to establish the largest domestic production capacity for refractory and titanium alloy spherical powders; moreover, we have demonstrated a leadership position in PM-HIP manufacturing of near-net-shape parts that provides an immediate and viable substitute for long-lead times and vulnerabilities in the castings and forgings supply chain.

As we have been in sustained dialog with counterparts at the U.S. government, the Department of War, the U.S. Navy and our commercial customers, we are excited about incremental growth opportunities. Amaero has established foundational production capabilities and scale that position the Company to integrate and co-locate adjacent manufacturing processes that result in a more modern, more resilient and more agile defense industrial base. Re-shoring, modernizing and scaling sovereign manufacturing is an imperative for both national security and economic development.”

This announcement has been authorized for release by the Chairman and CEO.

1 ASX Announcement, “Amaero Orders 3rd Atomizer” dated 18 December 2024

2 ASX Announcement, “Capital Raise Investor Presentation” dated 16 September 2024

3 ASX Announcement, “Amaero Accelerates Growth Initiatives with Major Equipment Orders” dated 10 December 2025

4 ASX Announcement, “3DA Announces Intention to Re-Domicile to United States” dated 23 February 2026

For further information, please contact:

Amaero Inc.

Hank J. Holland

Chairman and CEO

hank.holland@amaeroinc.com

Media & Investor Enquiries in Australia

Jane Morgan

Director

jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

Media & Investor Enquiries in United States

Shannon Devine

MZ Group

amaero@mzgroup.us

About Amaero

Amaero Inc. (ASX:3DA, OTCX:AMROF) is a dual listed ASX and OTC-listed U.S. company with manufacturing and corporate headquarters located in Tennessee. Amaero is a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value refractory and titanium alloy powders for additive and advanced manufacturing of components utilized by the defense, space, aviation, and medical industries. The technical and manufacturing team brings decades of experience and know-how with pioneering work in gas atomization of refractory and titanium alloys. The Company has commissioned advanced gas atomization technology with an industry leading yield of AM powder. The Company is also a leader in PM-HIP (Powder Metallurgy Hot Isostatic Pressing) manufacturing of large, near-net-shape powder parts with forged-equivalent material properties and microstructure for a variety of alloys. PM-HIP manufacturing is helping alleviate the strained domestic supply chain for large scale castings and forgings.

Disclaimer

Amaero makes no representation, assurance or guarantee as to the accuracy or likelihood of fulfillment of any forward-looking statement or any outcomes expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. The forward-looking statements in this announcement reflect expectations held as of the date of this document. Except as required by applicable law or the ASX Listing Rules, Amaero disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update any forward-looking statements, or discussion of future financial prospects, whether as a result of new information or of future events.