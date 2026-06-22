SEALSQ’s QS7001 Post-Quantum Secure Element Aligned with New ANSSI Post Quantum Mandate

Geneva, Switzerland, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geneva, Switzerland - June 22, 2026 - SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, and a subsidiary of WISeKey International Holding Ltd (Nasdaq: WKEY; SIX: WIHN) today acknowledges the landmark announcement by France’s Agence nationale de la sécurité des systèmes d’information (ANSSI) that it will cease to certify security products lacking quantum-resistant encryption, effective 2027, and will require all critical infrastructure operators and government agencies to procure only post-quantum-secure solutions by 2030.

SEALSQ views this regulatory milestone as a powerful validation of its strategic roadmap. The Company’s QS7001 Post-Quantum Secure Element, already validated under NIST SP 800-90B (Entropy Source Validation, ESV Certificate #E333) and designed around NIST-standardized post-quantum algorithms including ML-KEM and ML-DSA, is positioned today as the hardware root of trust the market now urgently requires.

Indeed, SEALSQ is experiencing strong commercial momentum with its post-quantum security solutions. The company currently maintains a robust pipeline of more than 150 customers and prospects for its post-quantum cryptography products, with over 30 already actively working to integrate SEALSQ’s PQC technology into their devices. This early adoption highlights growing market readiness for hardware-based post-quantum security.

Regulatory Landscape: A Turning Point for Post-Quantum Security

On 16 June 2026, ANSSI’s Deputy Director Samih Souissi confirmed at the France Quantum conference that the Agency will stop accepting non-post-quantum products for qualification from 2027 onwards. Since ANSSI certification is a prerequisite for adoption within French government bodies and critical infrastructure operators, this policy amounts to a market-wide mandate to retire legacy cryptographic systems on an accelerated timeline.

“This is not just a technical issue,” stated Souissi. “It is a question of governance, industrial planning, regulation and sovereignty.”

The announcement reflects the broader geopolitical urgency around “harvest now, decrypt later” (HNDL) attacks, where adversaries capture encrypted traffic today with the intent of decrypting it once sufficiently powerful quantum computers are available. Estimates cited by ANSSI and its German counterpart (BSI) suggest a cryptographically relevant quantum computer could emerge before 2040, with a 19–34% probability within the next decade.

QS7001: The Hardware Root of Trust, Ready Now

SEALSQ’s QS7001 is a purpose-built post-quantum Secure Element designed for deployment in semiconductors, IoT devices, critical infrastructure endpoints, satellite payloads, and industrial control systems. Key attributes include:

• NIST-Standardised Algorithms: Full implementation of ML-KEM (CRYSTALS-Kyber) and ML-DSA (CRYSTALS-Dilithium), aligned with FIPS 203 and FIPS 204 respectively.

• NIST SP 800-90B Validated Entropy Source: ESV Certificate #E333 confirming the hardware random number generator meets the highest entropy standards required for cryptographic key generation.

• Hybrid Cryptography Architecture: Simultaneous support for classical and post-quantum algorithms, enabling a seamless transition without service disruption — the “crypto-agility” ANSSI explicitly recommends.

• Root-to-Qubit Stack Integration: The QS7001 sits at the hardware root of SEALSQ’s Quantum Vertical Stack, interoperating with the Company’s QSOC (Quantum Spatial Orbital Cloud) programme and its WISeSat.Space satellite constellation.

• Tamper-Resistant Hardware: Designed to Common Criteria standards, providing physical security against side-channel and fault-injection attacks in addition to quantum-resilient cryptography.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ noted, “The ANSSI decision accelerates the timeline for post-quantum security from a long-term consideration to an immediate procurement requirement. For SEALSQ, this is a clear, structural demand catalyst. QS7001 is already shipping, NIST-aligned, and designed as a hardware root of trust for exactly the critical infrastructure and government use cases now moving toward mandatory post-quantum standards. We are seeing this translate into a growing pipeline of opportunities across Europe and other regulated markets, and we believe our time-to-market, standards validation, and vertically integrated quantum stack position SEALSQ to capture a disproportionate share of this emerging spend.”

Market Implications and SEALSQ’s Competitive Positioning

The ANSSI mandate, mirroring parallel initiatives from NIST in the United States and the European Union’s coordinated PQC transition roadmap, creates a compliance-driven procurement cycle with multi-billion dollar implications across the defense, telecommunications, financial services, and industrial automation sectors.

Unlike pure software-layer post-quantum solutions, the QS7001 addresses the fundamental requirement: ensuring that cryptographic operations are anchored in tamper-resistant, standards-validated silicon. Software solutions can be spoofed or compromised at the hardware level; a post-quantum secure element cannot.

SEALSQ competes in a nascent market alongside larger semiconductor players, but benefits from several structural advantages:

• Time-to-market: the QS7001 is shipping today, while many competitors remain in development.

• Standards alignment: SEALSQ holds ESV Certificate #E333 under NIST SP 800-90B, a rare distinction placing it directly on the approved path for ANSSI qualification.

• Vertical integration: from the secure element to satellite-based key distribution via QSOC, SEALSQ offers a complete Quantum Vertical Stack that no single competitor yet replicates.

• European sovereignty angle: headquartered in Geneva and operationally anchored across Europe (including the SEALSQ Quantum Corridor in Murcia, Spain), SEALSQ is positioned as a trusted non-US alternative for European governments sensitive to supply-chain sovereignty.

Towards the QSOC: Post-Quantum Security From Ground to Orbit

The QS7001 is the terrestrial foundation of SEALSQ’s broader Quantum Spatial Orbital Cloud (QSOC) programme. With a confirmed QSAT payload launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 in Q4 2026, SEALSQ will extend hardware-rooted post-quantum key distribution into low Earth orbit, providing a satellite-based trust anchor that eliminates the single points of failure inherent in terrestrial PKI infrastructure.

This orbital capability is particularly relevant for the use cases ANSSI identifies as highest risk: long-duration data confidentiality, cross-border governmental communications, and critical infrastructure systems where a single cryptographic breach could have national-security consequences.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@sealsq.com SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

Lena.cati@theequitygroup.com







