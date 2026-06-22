Courser Expands Executive Leadership Team to Help SMBs Adapt to the AI Era

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Courser, a leading managed IT services platform, today announced the appointments of Chad Polich as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and William Norton as Executive Vice President of Marketing. Courser enables small and mid-sized businesses to adapt to AI, modern work, and an increasingly complex technology landscape through trusted local technology partners. Both executives report directly to Reed Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Courser.

Nearly every challenge a business faces today has a technology dimension. While AI and cloud sprawl are rapidly reshaping how companies operate, most organizations succeed by staying focused on what they do best. Courser bridges this gap by pairing national-scale expertise with the deep local relationships of its coast-to-coast MSP network. The appointments of Polich and Norton provide Courser with the operational rigor and messaging capabilities needed to scale this model, equipping local MSPs to help SMBs turn modern IT into a competitive advantage.

“Small and mid-sized businesses know that AI will change how they operate, and most are eager to understand what that means for them specifically,” said Wilson, CEO of Courser. “Our job is to help them cut through the noise, get focused on their core business, and bring in the right partner for the part of the equation that keeps evolving. Chad and William give us the leadership to tell that story with clarity and to build the operational engine behind it.”

As CFO, Polich will lead Courser's finance organization, with a focus on expanding the company's financial planning and analysis (FP&A) capabilities and growing its data and analytics team. He will help build the financial, operational, and analytics capabilities necessary to support Courser's expanding network of regional MSP partners as they deliver AI, cybersecurity, and managed technology services to businesses across the country.

Polich brings more than two decades of financial leadership experience, including multiple leadership roles within private equity-backed organizations. Most recently, he served as CFO at Bluum, where he helped drive financial and operational performance. Throughout his career, Polich has built a reputation for aligning financial strategy with business objectives and developing data-driven approaches that support scalable growth.

“A company growing as fast as Courser needs a financial and analytical foundation that can keep pace, and the discipline to act on it,” said Polich. “My focus is the data infrastructure and operating rigor that let the business and its regional partners make faster, better decisions. That's how we set up for the next phase of growth.”

As Executive Vice President of Marketing, Norton will lead the development of Courser's marketing organization and define how Courser communicates the business value of AI, modern IT and emerging technologies for SMBs. He will shape the story Courser tells across its growing network of regional MSP partners, building awareness and demand through clear, inspiring messaging that meets customers where they are.

Norton brings more than a decade of go-to-market leadership across cloud, SaaS, and managed services. He has built and scaled technology service lines along with the demand generation, channel, and partner programs behind them, turning early-stage offerings into repeatable growth. His experience across both national platforms and partner-driven models positions him to help Courser's regional MSPs compete and grow in their local markets.

“The businesses that win with technology won't be the ones with the most tools. They'll be the ones with a partner who helps them choose well and move fast, today on AI and cloud, and on whatever comes next,” said Norton. “That's what Courser is built for: local MSPs who know their customers, backed by national scale. My job is to build the marketing engine that helps those partners grow and helps SMBs find a guide they can trust.”

The appointments of Polich and Norton reflect Courser's continued investment in the people, processes, and capabilities required to support its growing network of MSPs and advance its mission of helping SMBs harness today's technology and stay ready for whatever comes next.

About Courser

Courser is a leading managed IT services platform dedicated to helping small and mid-sized businesses thrive in an era of rapid technological change. Through a nationwide network of 15+ trusted local managed service providers, Courser helps organizations put AI to work, modernize their IT environments, and build the operational foundation for lasting growth.

By combining local expertise and personalized service with enterprise-scale resources, technology partnerships, and operational support, Courser enables businesses to move with confidence into what's next, unlocking new possibilities and creating competitive advantage at every stage. The company's mission is to make advanced technology more accessible, practical, and impactful for the organizations that power local economies across the United States.

Contact:

Mike Bradshaw

Connect Marketing for Courser

P: (801) 373-7888

E: mikeb@connectmarketing.com