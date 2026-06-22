From Bitcoin to Stocks: QuantRate Launches Free AI Trading Bot to Help Retail Investors Execute Stock and Crypto Trading Strategies

London, UK, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fintech platform QuantRate today officially announced the launch of its free AI Trading Bot, a system that supports multi-asset automated trading execution across Bitcoin, major cryptocurrencies, and global stock markets, aiming to help retail investors execute quantitative trading strategies more efficiently and optimize investment decision-making processes.





As global financial markets continue to evolve toward high levels of data-driven and intelligent systems, AI-powered automated trading tools are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure for retail investors.

AI Trading Accelerates Adoption: Structural Changes in Retail Investing

According to the latest 2026 industry data, the global AI trading bot market is estimated to have surpassed $54 billion, with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14% over the next decade, with retail investor adoption showing particularly strong growth.

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market continues to operate 24/7, while equity, forex, and index markets are increasingly influenced by macroeconomic data, interest rate policies, and liquidity shifts, making it increasingly difficult for manual trading to adapt to rapidly changing conditions.

QuantRate stated that the core objective of launching its free AI trading bot is to address several long-standing challenges faced by retail investors, including:

Emotional trading leading to decision-making bias

Insufficient speed in processing market information

Difficulty executing cross-market (stocks + crypto) strategies

Lack of institutional-grade risk management tools

Core Capabilities of QuantRate AI Trading Bot: A Multi-Market Unified Execution Engine

The AI trading system launched by QuantRate is built on a multi-layer machine learning model and real-time market data analytics architecture, supporting the following core functions:

1. Cross-Asset Automated Trading Execution

The system supports:

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other major crypto assets

U.S. equities and technology stocks (NASDAQ / NYSE)

Forex and global index assets

This enables a true “multi-market unified strategy execution” capability.

2. AI-Driven Market Signal Detection

QuantRate uses a real-time data processing model to dynamically analyze:

Price volatility structure

Market sentiment indicators

Macroeconomic data impact

Historical backtesting model alignment

This mechanism generates executable trading signals and automatically assigns risk levels.

3. Risk Management and Asset Allocation Optimization

The platform includes an intelligent risk control system that automatically adjusts based on user risk preferences:

Position sizing

Stop-loss / take-profit strategies

Multi-asset diversification allocation ratios

This feature is specifically designed for the current high-volatility market environment, particularly global asset markets affected by ongoing interest rate policies in 2026.

2026 Market Landscape: AI Trading Becomes a Mainstream Trend

As institutional and retail capital accelerate digital transformation, AI trading tools are evolving from “assistive tools” into “infrastructure-level applications.”

Industry data shows:

More than 40% of active traders already use some form of automated trading system

already use some form of automated trading system AI-driven strategies demonstrate significantly higher execution efficiency than manual trading in volatile markets

“No-code AI trading” has become a core trend in new-generation retail investment tools

At the same time, increasing correlation between global crypto assets and technology stocks is driving stronger demand for cross-market strategy execution, further accelerating adoption of AI trading bots.

QuantRate Product Positioning: Lowering the Barrier to Quantitative Trading

The CEO of QuantRate stated during the launch:

“Quantitative trading should not be limited to institutional investors. Our goal is to enable any retail investor to execute professional-grade trading strategies using AI tools.”

The platform emphasizes a “zero-barrier AI trading experience,” allowing users to trade without programming knowledge or complex parameter configuration, using either pre-built strategies or AI-generated strategies.

Additionally, QuantRate offers a free version, enabling users to access full AI trading functionality at no initial cost, including strategy backtesting and simulated trading environments.

How to Start Using QuantRate AI Trading Bot

QuantRate is now open for free registration:

✔ No programming knowledge required

✔ Instant access to demo trading accounts

✔ No bank card required to start strategy testing

Visit the official website to get started: QuantRate AI Trading Bot

Industry Significance: Driving Retail Investors into the Era of Intelligent Trading

Industry analysts believe that the launch of AI trading platforms like QuantRate signals three key trends:

Transition from manual trading to automated execution Expansion from single-market trading to multi-asset strategies Democratization of professional quantitative tools from institutions to retail users

In an environment of increasing global market volatility, AI trading bots are becoming a critical bridge between everyday investors and complex financial systems.

About QuantRate

QuantRate is a fintech company focused on artificial intelligence quantitative trading and multi-asset automated investment solutions. The company is committed to lowering global investors’ barriers to financial markets through machine learning and real-time data analytics technologies.

Media Contact:

QuantRate Media Relations

Email: info@quantrate.com

Website: https://www.quantrate.com



Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, an offer of securities, or a recommendation of any financial product. All investments involve risk, including the potential loss of principal. Investors should conduct their own research and make investment decisions based on their individual circumstances.