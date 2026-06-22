QuantRate Launches Free AI Trading Bot to Transform Automated Investing Across Crypto and Stock Markets

London, United Kingdom, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the context of increasing volatility in global financial markets and the rapid adoption of algorithmic trading, QuantRate today officially announced the launch of its Free AI Trading Bot, designed to enhance automated investment efficiency across both cryptocurrency and equity markets through advanced machine learning models and real-time quantitative analysis capabilities.





The product is available to both retail investors and institutional users worldwide, supporting multi-asset trading including cryptocurrencies, U.S. equities, ETFs, and major indices, marking a significant expansion of AI-driven investment tools from professional quantitative institutions to the mass market.

Rapid Growth of the Global AI Trading Market and Surging Demand for Automation

According to the latest 2026 industry research, the global AI trading bot market for crypto and equities has exceeded $54 billion, and is projected to reach approximately $200 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 14%.

Meanwhile, more than 40% of active traders have already adopted various forms of automated trading tools to reduce emotional decision-making and improve execution efficiency.

Within this trend, the market is undergoing three key structural shifts:

From manual trading → AI-assisted decision-making

From single-market exposure → multi-asset cross-market trading

From desktop platforms → mobile and cloud-based automated execution

QuantRate is positioned at the center of this structural transformation, providing a lower-barrier infrastructure for AI-powered trading.

Key Features of the QuantRate AI Trading Bot

The newly launched free AI trading bot is built on QuantRate’s proprietary Multi-Layer Quant AI Engine, combined with real-time market data streams for dynamic strategy adjustments.

1. Cross-Market Intelligent Trading Execution

The system supports:

Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, and major altcoins)

U.S. equity markets (technology stocks, growth stocks)

ETFs and index products

It enables optimized capital allocation across markets through a unified AI engine.

2. Real-Time Risk Control System (AI Risk Engine)

The built-in dynamic risk model automatically adjusts based on market volatility, including:

Position sizing

Stop-loss ranges

Leverage usage recommendations

This helps reduce drawdowns during highly volatile market conditions.

3. 24/7 Automated Trading Execution

Powered by cloud infrastructure, the system operates continuously, making it particularly suitable for:

24-hour cryptocurrency markets

Overnight U.S. futures volatility capture

Macro-event-driven trading (CPI releases, interest rate decisions, etc.)

4. No-Code Strategy Deployment (No-Code Trading)

Users can operate the system without any programming experience, enabling:

One-click activation of AI strategies

Selection of risk levels

Fully automated portfolio execution

This feature significantly lowers the barrier to entry for quantitative trading.

Industry Trends: AI Trading Becomes a Mainstream Retail Investment Tool

According to the 2026 global fintech trend report:

Over 42% of traders prefer AI-assisted tools

AI trading systems improve execution efficiency by approximately 18%–35% on average

on average Institutional capital is increasingly shifting toward “algorithm-first strategies”

Additionally, research shows that in highly volatile market environments, AI systems are more effective than human traders in capturing short-term price inefficiencies, improving overall trading consistency.

How Beginners Can Use the QuantRate Free Trading Bot

The QuantRate platform is designed for ease of use:

Create an account using a valid email address Select a trading strategy

Choose from pre-configured strategies or allow the system to auto-optimize



Activate automated trading

One-click activation of the AI trading system



Monitor performance

Track portfolio performance and manage assets through a centralized dashboard



Users can begin exploring automated trading without complex setup requirements, unlike mining or traditional quantitative system configuration.

Statement from QuantRate CEO

The CEO of QuantRate stated:

“We are entering an AI-driven investment era. Traditional trading relies on experience and emotion, while QuantRate aims to empower every user with institutional-grade trading capabilities through data, models, and automated execution.”

He further emphasized that offering the AI trading bot for free is a key step in advancing financial democratization, with the goal of lowering barriers for global users to participate in quantitative trading.

Investor and Market Implications

This launch is considered to have three major market impacts:

1. Accelerating AI Trading Adoption

The free model will further drive retail adoption of automated investment tools.

2. Strengthening Cross-Market Trading Ecosystem

Enables unified management of stocks and crypto assets, improving capital efficiency.

3. Advancing Quantitative Trading Democratization

Brings institutional-grade strategy systems to everyday investors.

About QuantRate

QuantRate is an innovative technology company specializing in artificial intelligence and quantitative finance technologies, dedicated to developing next-generation intelligent trading systems. Its product suite includes AI trading bots, quantitative strategy engines, and multi-asset automated investment tools, serving both retail and institutional investors globally.

Media Contact:

QuantRate Media Relations

Email: info@quantrate.com

Website: https://www.quantrate.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and assume all associated risks. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.