Cycode Named as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Software Supply Chain Security

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycode , the leader in Agentic Development Security, today announced it has been named as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Software Supply Chain Security (SSCS). Cycode believes its placement as a Leader in the first Magic Quadrant for the category reflects the company's pioneering convergence of SSCS, ADLC Security, Application Security Posture Management (ASPM), and Application Security Testing (AST) into a single platform for Agentic Development Security.

Cycode believes it is uniquely positioned as the company securing the full software supply chain with its own proprietary scanners, from open-source dependencies and secrets to CI/CD pipelines and build integrity, all unified by a single context layer from code to runtime. The company's vision, driven by a commitment to context-first intelligence and AI, directly addresses the demands of the modern development landscape. Its differentiated platform includes:

Proprietary Scanners Across the Supply Chain – Delivers modern, native proprietary scanners for SCA, Secrets and NHI Detection, CI/CD pipeline security, IaC, and Container Security, complemented by Cimon for build hardening and artifact integrity, ensuring consistent coverage across the Software Factory.

– Delivers modern, native proprietary scanners for SCA, Secrets and NHI Detection, CI/CD pipeline security, IaC, and Container Security, complemented by for build hardening and artifact integrity, ensuring consistent coverage across the Software Factory. Context Intelligence Graph & AI Exploitability Insights – Powered by the Context Intelligence Graph (CIG), Cycode correlates data from code to runtime for complete context across the supply chain. With the AI Exploitability Agent and dynamic risk scoring, security teams instantly understand which supply chain risks matter most, driving smarter prioritization and faster remediation.

– Powered by the Context Intelligence Graph (CIG), Cycode correlates data from code to runtime for complete context across the supply chain. With the AI Exploitability Agent and dynamic risk scoring, security teams instantly understand which supply chain risks matter most, driving smarter prioritization and faster remediation. AI and ML Supply Chain Governance – Extends protection to the AI layer of the supply chain through AI-BOM, AI and ML asset inventory, AI Guardrails, and Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server protection, giving enterprises visibility and control over the agentic development lifecycle.



"Securing the software supply chain has been central to Cycode's mission from day one, and to be named a Leader in the very first Gartner Magic Quadrant for Software Supply Chain Security is a defining moment for our team," said Lior Levy, CEO and Co-founder of Cycode. "We believe this recognition reflects the strength of our convergence strategy and our AI-Native DNA. As AI becomes part of the supply chain itself, enterprises need a platform that can secure both the code they build and the AI building it, all with the context and trust to fix what matters."

Gartner Report, Magic Quadrant for Software Supply Chain Security, By Aaron Lord, Johnny

Walters, etc., June 2026.

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About Cycode

Cycode is the leader in Agentic Development Security that secures AI development from prompt to runtime. Through unifying control, context, and autonomy in a single platform, Cycode continuously identifies risk across the AI development lifecycle, governs the AI tools developers use, correlates context across the entire software factory, and deploys and manages agents to prevent risk at AI speed.