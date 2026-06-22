Atlantic White Shark Conservancy and Stop & Shop Launch the Search for “Shark Marty”

CHATHAM, , June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (AWSC) is kicking off the 2026 white shark research season with a search to find a shark to name “Marty.” AWSC researchers announced they will name the first, newly identified great white shark of the 2026 season after Stop & Shop’s iconic in-store robot Marty as a salute to the local grocer’s renewed partnership and ongoing commitment to supporting AWSC’s shark research, education, and conservation efforts.

Stop & Shop will celebrate the occasion by releasing limited-edition White Shark Marty plush toys and donate 20% of the proceeds from each White Shark Marty to the AWSC. White Shark Marty plushies will be available in all Stop & Shop stores beginning June 22nd and are only available while supplies last.

“This partnership is a fun and engaging way to connect people to white shark research happening right off our coast,” said Cynthia Wigren, Co-Founder and CEO of the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy. “Each summer brings new discoveries, and we’re excited to invite the public to follow along on the research team's Marty mission to tag the season’s first newly identified shark. AWSC works to advance the conservation of sharks through science, education, and outreach. By helping people recognize the vital role sharks play in healthy ocean ecosystems, we strive to foster informed coexistence and inspire appreciation for these remarkable animals.”

The AWSC encourages all beachgoers across Cape Cod and the Islands to be “Shark Smart” this summer by downloading the Sharktivity app and following recommended safety practices, including paying attention to flags and signs on the beach, staying close to shore when in the ocean, and avoiding areas in the water where seals are present.

In-store signage in Massachusetts Stop & Shop locations will highlight the campaign and include QR codes directing customers to AWSC’s Sharktivity app and website, encouraging public engagement with shark safety, research, and real-time sightings.

“This is our second year partnering with AWSC to celebrate the summer season on the Cape & Islands, where it’s important to help raise awareness around shark safety and conservation,” said Roger Wheeler, President of Stop & Shop. “I’m personally excited to add the White Shark Marty plush to my collection and to follow along as AWSC’s researchers hit the waters to find the real ‘Shark Marty’.”

AWSC’s research program focuses on advancing scientific understanding of white sharks to improve public safety and support long-term conservation efforts. Headquartered in Quincy, Stop & Shop ranks as one of the largest corporate philanthropic contributors in Massachusetts. In addition to this important environmental research, Stop & Shop supports regional efforts focused on combatting food insecurity.

About the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy

Since 2013, AWSC has worked in collaboration with shark science experts, community partners, public and government officials, researchers, donors, friends, and followers to augment scientific research, improve factors that affect public safety, and educate both the local and broader community to inspire a greater understanding of white sharks and conservation of the species. AWSC supports multiple long-term research projects in collaboration with scientists from Canada to Florida that seek to increase our collective knowledge of white sharks. Through AWSC's public education programs that reach thousands of young people each year, the nonprofit provides science-based, hands-on learning opportunities that have lasting impact. Every season, thousands of Cape Cod residents and visitors from across the country learn about white shark research and shark conservation at AWSC's Shark Center in Chatham, Massachusetts. For the latest white shark news, follow AWSC on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop is focused on delivering a wide assortment of fresh, healthy options at a great value through strong weekly sales and everyday low prices. Its new GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose however they want to shop - whether it's in-store or online, which offers both delivery and same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger and working to ensure no students has to go to school hungry through its Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program. Headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts, The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 50,000 associates and operates more than 350 stores throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.

Media Contact:

Steve Saleeba

SVP, Media Relations, Hollywood Agency

steve@hollywoodagency.com

Stephanie Cunha

External Communications Manager, Stop & Shop

Stephanie.Cunha@stopandshop.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb3a281e-183b-4bc4-85c0-c05e24dbf2fe