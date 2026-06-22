Maloney + Novotny Modernizes Assurance Practice with Fieldguide’s AI-Native Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maloney + Novotny, LLC , a leading regional CPA and advisory firm headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, has selected Fieldguide as the foundation of its assurance practice, deploying the AI-native platform across financial statement audit, IT attest, advisory services, and related assurance engagements as part of a firm-wide Assurance Modernization plan. The initiative is designed to give Maloney + Novotny's professionals the tools and environment to deepen client relationships and deliver higher-value work across every engagement they serve.

The firm's decision goes beyond platform selection. Maloney + Novotny is modernizing how its assurance practice operates by unifying service lines into a single environment, eliminating the friction that pulls professionals away from client-facing work and creating more capacity for collaboration, insight, and relationship-driven service without compromising the trusted advisor relationships the firm has built over decades.

"At Maloney + Novotny, our role as trusted advisors is rooted in relationships, responsiveness, and delivering value to our clients," said Jon Ruple, CPA, Managing Partner of Maloney + Novotny. "Our work with Fieldguide is an important part of our broader Assurance Modernization plan, which is not simply about adopting new software. It is about building an assurance practice that gives our people the tools, environment, and capacity to service clients more effectively. By bringing our assurance teams onto a unified platform, we can focus more of our time on client service, collaboration, and the insights that matter most to our clients."

"The firms building durable practices right now aren't waiting to see how this plays out; they're making intentional decisions about what kind of practice they want to run a decade from now," said Jin Chang, co-founder and CEO of Fieldguide. "Maloney + Novotny's Assurance Modernization plan is exactly that kind of move. Fieldguide is built for firms that put their people and their clients first, and we're proud to be part of what they're building."

About Fieldguide

Fieldguide is the industry's only end-to-end AI-native platform purpose-built for audit and advisory. Fieldguide brings professionals and agentic AI together to modernize engagement delivery from planning through close, enabling audit and advisory practitioners to deliver higher-quality work, strengthen client experiences, and unlock growth for the decade ahead.

Fieldguide is also the recipient of multiple Accounting Today Top New Products Awards, as well as a five-time winner of the CPA Practice Advisor Technology Innovation Award.

Fieldguide is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Bessemer Venture Partners, 8VC, Thomson Reuters, and other leading investors. Learn more at fieldguide.io .

About Maloney + Novotny

Maloney + Novotny, LLC is a regional public accounting and advisory firm headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, with offices across Ohio and in Clearwater, Florida. The firm provides assurance, tax, advisory, and business consulting services to privately held businesses, nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, employee benefit plans, public sector entities, and individuals. Known for its proactive, responsive, and relationship-driven approach, Maloney + Novotny combines technical expertise with practical business insight to help clients navigate complexity, strengthen their organizations, and make informed decisions. The firm is a member of Nexia, a global network of independent accounting and advisory firms. Learn more at maloneynovotny.com .

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