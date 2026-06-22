Plymouth Rock Celebrates Educators with Teacher Week at the Beach

POINT PLEASANT, N.J., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Rock Assurance, a leading auto and home insurance provider in the Northeast, is back with its annual summer tradition, “Teacher Week at the Beach,” courtesy of Plymouth Rock’s Teachers’ Insurance Plan. The event for New Jersey and Pennsylvania educators will take place on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, through Friday, July 31, 2026, at Jenkinson’s Beach and Boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ, from 9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

First launched in 2016, Teacher Week at the Beach has welcomed thousands of teachers and school staff over the years in appreciation of their dedication and service. This 3-day event is expected to offer more than 3,500 New Jersey and Pennsylvania educators (current or retired) and their guests a chance to enjoy the Jersey Shore—free of charge.

“We’re proud to once again host Teacher Week at the Beach as a way to recognize and celebrate the dedication of educators throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania,” said Michelle Trindade, Chief Operating Officer, Plymouth Rock Management Company of New Jersey. “Teachers make a lasting impact on students, families, and communities every day, and this event is our opportunity to show our appreciation for their hard work and commitment. We look forward to welcoming educators to the Jersey Shore for a fun and relaxing experience they truly deserve.”

Plymouth Rock’s Teacher Week offers educators a relaxing and summer-spirited reward for all they do. Registered attendees receive a beach pass, plus their choice of aquarium or mini golf admission for themselves and a guest on one of the event days. Attendees must pre-register directly through Plymouth Rock (passes will be available for pick-up from July 29 - July 31).

Teacher Week at the Beach is amongst Plymouth Rock’s many other efforts to support the educational community in NJ and PA. Plymouth Rock offers class trip grants for the New Jersey Hall of Fame, supports classroom teachers through donations, and hosts teacher appreciation events and giveaways throughout the year. Educators interested in learning about this year’s Teacher Week at the Beach, as well as other efforts, are encouraged to visit the Plymouth Rock Teachers’ Lounge, or follow Plymouth Rock’s Teachers’ Insurance Plan on Facebook. Details about exclusive discounts and insurance products for educators can be found at: https://www.plymouthrock.com/insurance/teachers.

About Plymouth Rock

Plymouth Rock was established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an insurance company. Plymouth Rock’s innovative approach puts customers’ convenience and satisfaction first, giving them the choice to do business the way they want – online, using a mobile device, by phone or with one of Plymouth Rock’s agents. Plymouth Rock Assurance® and Plymouth Rock® are brand names and service marks used by separate underwriting, managed insurance, and management companies that offer property and casualty insurance in multiple states pursuant to licensing arrangements. Taken together, the companies write and manage $2.5 billion in auto and home insurance premiums across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

Each underwriting and managed insurance company is a separate legal entity that is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policy as issued. You can learn more about us by visiting plymouthrock.com .

Media Contact:

Kevin Long

Plymouth Rock Assurance

mediarelations@plymouthrock.com