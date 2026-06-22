CurePSP Expands Grant Program with $155,000 Investment in Studying Care for Rare Neurological Diseases

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurePSP announced the latest recipients of the Collaborative Approaches to Resources, Education and Support (CARES) grants, awarding a total of $155,000 to four projects spanning seven leading medical institutions in the U.S. and Canada.

“Now in its fourth year, CARES advances best practices for progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), corticobasal degeneration (CBD) and multiple system atrophy (MSA),” said Jessica Shurer, Director of Clinical Affairs and Advocacy. “Projects must involve at least two CurePSP Centers of Care and focus on person-centered care, access, underserved populations or medical education.”

Rush University and the University of Pennsylvania will adapt PERSEVERE: a structured, 12-week peer mentorship program that trains experienced Lewy body dementia care partners to support newer ones, currently under a National Institute on Aging-funded national randomized trial. The team will develop a curriculum for PSP and CBD care partners and gather community feedback to inform a pilot program.

The University of Miami, Northwestern University and the University of California, San Diego will survey clinicians and people with lived experience to identify barriers to accessing interdisciplinary care for PSP, CBD and MSA, diseases that have historically relied on care models designed for Parkinson's, and propose outcome measures to guide the development of care frameworks tailored specifically to these conditions.

The University of Alberta and the University of Toronto, co-funded in partnership with Parkinson Canada, will use data mapping, provider interviews and patient focus groups to identify barriers to timely diagnosis of PSP, CBD and MSA in underserved populations across two Canadian provinces.

The University of British Columbia and the University of California, San Diego, also co-funded with Parkinson Canada, will evaluate an eight-week virtual wellness program for people living with atypical parkinsonism, incorporating chair yoga, vocal exercises and peer support sessions.

About CurePSP

CurePSP is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to the awareness, care and cure for three neurodegenerative diseases: progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), corticobasal degeneration (CBD) and multiple system atrophy (MSA). As a catalyst for new treatments and a cure, CurePSP establishes important partnerships and funds critical research internationally. Through its advocacy and support efforts, CurePSP enhances education, care delivery and quality of life for people living with PSP, CBD and MSA and their families. Science, community and hope are at the heart of CurePSP's mission and all its services. CurePSP is a registered 501(c)(3) charity within the United States (EIN: 52-1704978).

Contact:

Kristophe Diaz, PhD

Chief Executive Officer

646-725-1453

diaz@curepsp.org