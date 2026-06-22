Environics Analytics Appoints Andrew Tziatis as VP of Account Management

TORONTO, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environics Analytics (EA) today announced that Andrew Tziatis will join the organization as Vice President, Account Management on June 22. He will take on a leadership role within EA’s new Media Activation and Data Collaboration Services team, supporting clients as they connect data to more effective marketing outcomes.

Andrew Tziatis brings extensive agency experience from WPP Media and has been a valued partner to EA for many years. His deep understanding of the agency landscape and client needs will help strengthen EA’s ability to support organizations as they activate data, advance collaboration strategies and measure outcomes.

“We’re delighted that Andrew’s joining us. His perspective and experience make him a strong addition to our team,” said David Phillips, Chief Media & Activation Officer at EA. “He understands both the opportunities and the challenges our clients face and will help us continue to deliver measurable value.”

About Environics Analytics

Environics Analytics (EA) is the premier marketing, information, and analytical services company in Canada, helping thousands of customers across every industry sector turn data and analytics into strategy, insights and results. Established in 2003, we specialize in developing and using best-in-class data, analytics expertise, and purpose-built software (including our software-as-a-service platform, ENVISION) to address key challenges in areas such as consumer profiling and segmentation, multichannel media planning and execution, trade area analysis, merchandising and fundraising strategies, government services planning and site location decision-making. Environics Analytics is also the exclusive provider of LiveRamp technology and services in Canada, helping organizations with a variety of data collaboration and outcome measurement use cases. Environics Analytics is ISO 31700 Privacy-By-Design certified and is an affiliate of Bell Canada.

Contact: David Phillips

Chief Media and Activation Officer, Environics Analytics

David.Phillips@environicsanalytics.com