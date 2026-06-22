RelationalAI Recognized as One to Watch in Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RelationalAI , a leader in enterprise AI, today announced at Cannes Lions 2026 that it has been recognized by Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company, as One to Watch in AI/ML development and deployment category in The Modern Marketing Data Stack: Governing the Agentic Enterprise . RelationalAI’s agentic decision intelligence system, Rel, enables marketing teams to build intelligent applications and decision agents grounded in business semantics, turning siloed customer and campaign data into actionable insights.

Now in its fifth year, Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack report reflects a major shift in how marketing organizations operate—from fragmented tools toward AI-driven, agentic systems built on governed data foundations. This edition draws on insights from more than 11,500 Snowflake customers and ecosystem partners across 13 categories, highlighting how organizations are bringing industry-leading applications directly to their data to drive faster execution and proven business outcomes across the marketing lifecycle, while addressing the growing demands of data gravity, privacy and trust.

“Marketing leaders are increasingly expected to do more with less. They don’t need more dashboards, they need systems to help drive better decisions,” said Molham Aref, CEO of RelationalAI. “RelationalAI enables organizations to build intelligent applications that add context, reasoning, and post-training capabilities to empower marketing teams to take action using the data they already have in Snowflake. The result: measurable ROI.”

As marketing teams and organizations embrace AI-driven operations, they need more than dashboards and reports, they need systems that can support faster, more informed decisions. RelationalAI solves that problem and gives marketing teams the ability to take action and drive the bottom line. As a Snowflake Native App, marketing teams are able to scale experimentation, iterate rapidly, and co-develop use cases across operations and analytics with no data migrations or costly integrations needed.

“RelationalAI helps organizations transform data into intelligent decisions and actions. With Snowflake Data Cloud as the foundation, marketing teams are now able to operationalize their most impactful marketing initiatives,” said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. “We’re excited to see how RelationalAI continues advancing intelligent decision-making in the marketing space.”

Learn more about The Modern Marketing Data Stack here .

About RelationalAI

RelationalAI extends the Snowflake AI Data Cloud with enterprise decision intelligence, helping customers close the gap between understanding their Snowflake data and acting on it. Powered by semantic models, advanced reasoners, and post-training of open-weight LLMs, RelationalAI helps organizations build agents that understand business context and drive measurable ROI, all without moving data. Our goal: AI that can help run a company. Learn more at relational.ai.