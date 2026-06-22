UNSTOPPABLE: NOBLIS CLINCHES TOP D.C. WORKPLACE DISTINCTION FOR 13TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Reston, Va., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis, a science and technology organization applying innovation to critical government missions, has been named a 2026 Top Workplace in the “Largest Companies” category by WTOP News. This marks the 13th successive year the nonprofit organization has received this distinction, which is based exclusively on feedback from employees gathered through an anonymous survey administered by WTOP’s research partner, Energage, LLC.

“This 13-year recognition reflects something we've built collectively and intentionally. Our people are here because Noblis gives them the environment, the tools, and the freedom to take on the government's most complex science and technology challenges,” said Mile Corrigan, Noblis’ President and CEO. “That shared purpose, applying what we do best to the public good, is what our culture is all about."

“Our employees’ feedback consistently points to the 'Why' behind our work,” added Noblis Vice President and Chief People Officer Deb Drake. “Combining a people-first mindset with that mission-driven work environment has made Noblis a standout destination for the nation's most dedicated problem-solvers.”

Noblis’ dynamic and ethical culture has also won repeated recognition on Energage’s Top Workplaces USA list, Comparably’s list of Best Places to Work in Washington, D.C., and Ethisphere Institute’s World’s Most Ethical Companies list. View our full list of awards and visit our career site to find current opportunities and learn more about our culture and mission.

About Noblis

For three decades, Noblis has been an innovator within the federal government, committed to enriching lives and making our nation safer while investing in the missions of tomorrow. As a nonprofit, Noblis works for the public interest, providing independent and objective science, technology, and engineering solutions for a wide range of government customers in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement, and federal civil sectors.