NOBLIS MSD SECURES $309M CONTRACT TO ENGINEER C4ISR SYSTEMS FOR U.S. NAVY WARFIGHTERS

Reston, Va., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis MSD, part of the Noblis family of companies and a leader in U.S. Navy network design, modernization, sustainment, and integration, has won a five-year, single-award, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract from Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific to provide end-to-end engineering services for the Network Integration Engineering Facility (NIEF). The contract carries a maximum value of $309 million and was awarded in competition against eight other bidders.

“Our engineers deliver the trusted computing capabilities that give sailors the ability to see, communicate, and accomplish their missions under the most challenging operational conditions,” said Noblis President and CEO Mile Corrigan. “The Navy grew this contract by 65 percent because our team delivered. We're grateful for that trust, and we plan to keep earning it.”

The scope spans the entire Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems lifecycle—from basic research and prototype development through systems engineering, integration, environmental qualification testing, production, deployment, and sustained support. Work will be performed in San Diego, California.

“The Navy needs C4ISR, data sharing, and cybersecurity capabilities for future conflicts in contested environments,” said Glenn Hickok, president of Noblis MSD. “We are excited to continue a partnership with the Navy in which we have adapted, scaled, and delivered key elements that empower the fleet to meet any threat.”

As the incumbent on this work, Noblis MSD has grown the program significantly over the past five years, expanding the breadth of capabilities delivered to the fleet. The new contract’s $309 million ceiling, up from $187 million, reflects that growth, performance and impact.

About Noblis MSD

Noblis MSD, a Noblis company, is a leading provider of science, technology, and engineering services to the U.S. military. As a recognized leader in network design, operational readiness, system integration, and modernization and lifecycle sustainment, we provide engineering, enterprise transformation and program management to design solutions for the warfighter.

About Noblis

For three decades, Noblis has been an innovator within the federal government, committed to enriching lives and making our nation safer while investing in the missions of tomorrow. As a nonprofit, Noblis works for the public good, providing independent and objective science, technology and engineering solutions for a wide range of government customers in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement and federal civil sectors.