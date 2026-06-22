SHAKE SHACK CANADA TO OPEN FIRST DRIVE-THRU

Calgary, Alberta, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the opening of its first Calgary location at CF Chinook Centre, Shake Shack Canada is expanding its presence in Alberta with the announcement of its first-ever drive-thru restaurant, expected to open this fall 2026 at 9253 Macleod Trail Southwest.

Calgary was selected for Shake Shack's inaugural drive-thru location in Canada, recognizing the demand for on-the-go dining in the city and the enthusiastic response the brand has received since opening at CF Chinook Centre.

Expanding its footprint with a drive-thru was a natural next step for Shake Shack Canada. After the opening of Macleod Trail, Shacks in Alberta are expected to generate approximately 200 jobs for the local community.

"Calgary was the clear choice for our first drive-thru location in Canada," said Billy Richmond, Business Director, Shake Shack Canada. "It's a city where driving is a part of everyday life, and we wanted to create a Shack experience that offers guests greater convenience year-round. Hospitality is at the heart of everything we do, and the drive-thru gives us another way to deliver that experience beyond our restaurant walls.”

The new drive-thru location will deliver the same high-quality experience guests expect from Shake Shack by upholding the brand’s signature cooked-to-order standards. Guests can expect the same commitment to quality, craftsmanship and hospitality that defines the brand, including burgers made with 100% Alberta beef.



A media kit with high resolution imagery can be found here . For more information or to coordinate interviews, please contact Ayla Gilmer .

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ABOUT SHAKE SHACK CANADA

Formed in 2023, Shake Shack Canada is a partnership between Osmington Inc. and Harlo Entertainment Inc. — two Canadian-based private investment companies committed to innovation, value creation, and delivering exceptional experiences. Shake Shack Canada brings the brand’s iconic menu and hospitality to Canadians, with seven locations across Ontario, one in Alberta, and plans to open at least 35 locations nationwide.





ABOUT SHAKE SHACK

Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. It's known for its delicious made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more. With its high-quality food at a great value, warm hospitality, and a commitment to crafting uplifting experiences, Shake Shack quickly became a cult-brand with widespread appeal. Shake Shack's purpose is to Stand For Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and employee development to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC's Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to over 695 locations system-wide, including over 450 in 35 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, and over 245 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.